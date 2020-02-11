Minnetonka Mayor Brad Wiersum shared some of the changes in the past year and what he’s looking forward to this year during the state of the city address Feb. 4.
Wiersum began with the changes on the City Council by recognizing longtime members Bob Ellingson, Mike Happe and Tim Bergstedt for their service and welcoming newcomers Brian Kirk, Kissy Coakley and Brad Schaeppi.
Some of the highlights included new developments and businesses, parks and trails, franchise fees and the city efforts surrounding public safety, climate and inclusion.
Development
With “a lot going on in Minnetonka,” Wiersum highlighted some of the housing developments under construction, including Avidor at Ridgedale, a 168-unit development for ages 55 and older; and The Birke, which will provide 175 units, 35 of which will be considered affordable housing.
The combined developments will provide 1,700 additional housing units, of which 34% will be affordable and 30% will be senior housing.
The Preserve at Shady Oak/Legends of Minnetonka, being developed by Dominium, is the largest affordable housing development currently under construction, as it will provide 482 units at 60% of area median income.
An audience member questioned the density of housing in the city.
Because Minnetonka doesn’t have any more open land for development, there are areas within the city that are considered to be village centers that can handle more density, such as the Ridgedale and Opus areas, Wiersum explained.
“We are focusing on those areas as being opportunities for development,” he said. “We’re trying to be mindful and purposeful to maintain the character of our city while acknowledging that we are a desirable place to live and work.”
Several new businesses also came to Minnetonka this year, including Boom Island Brewing, Hobby Lobby, Olive Garden, F45 Fitness Training, Untuck It and Cycle Bar.
The latter three, “reflect the continuing metamorphosis of Ridgedale Center from a retail center to more of a lifestyle center featuring retail, entertainment, restaurants, housing and fitness and recreation opportunities,” Wiersum said.
Parks and trails, franchise fees
The development of city parks and trails also continues, as they are among the most widely used city amenities, according to resident surveys.
To help provide funding for the expansion of trails, the city council passed franchise fees on the electric and gas services.
“This decision was not without controversy,” the mayor said.
Because there was “considerable open debate” on this topic, Wiersum said he disagrees that it is a “hidden tax.”
“I will agree that it has more in common with a tax than it does with a voluntary user fee,” Wiersum said. “I view this as a decision to invest in the amenities and infrastructure that Minnetonka residents clearly desire.”
Park and trail developments include the Plymouth Road trail, which is now open, the Lone Lake mountain bike trail, a new urban park at Ridgedale Center and Crane Lake, the Ann Cullen Smith Preserve, trail connections on Ridgedale Drive and the Opus public space planning.
Public safety, climate, and inclusion
Wiersum said the biggest city project is the construction of the police and fire facility, which begins next month.
Public safety is number one for cities, he said, and this “is a major investment into the future welfare of the city of Minnetonka,” Wiersum said, which will help to maintain the viability of the city’s paid-on-call fire department model. He also announced that the recent bond sale proved favorable in that the $25 million in bonds will cost $1.5 million less than anticipated.
The council also approved plans for the Hennepin County Medical Examiners office building project, which is expected to begin in the spring with a planned opening at the end of 2021.
Additionally, the Southwest Light Rail Transit is a “vital and transformative project for our city and for our region,” as it makes Minnetonka and the region more competitive and attractive to current and future residents and businesses, he said.
Wiersum addressed the importance of local control when it comes to decision-making.
“Climate and sustainability are two examples where local leadership is vital,” he said.
“We must lead on this critical issue and we do,” Wiersum said, recognizing that the city is on track to be 100% solar-powered in 2020, including the community center and street lights.
Once the Partners in Energy program is complete, the city will continue in the next phases, which will likely include a climate action plan and a task force to continue the city’s efforts, Wiersum explained.
Minnetonka is also on-trend to becoming more diverse, he said.
“If we hope to be successfully diverse, we need to be purposeful about being inclusive,” he said, adding that diversity of background, race, gender, experience and origin builds strength.
Some successful initiatives in this area are currently being lead by the faith community and police department.
“The challenge is finding new innovative ways to do more,” he said. “It is a journey, not a destination.”
Wiersum concluded the state of the city with a quote from Coach Vince Lombardi: “Perfection is not attainable. But if we chase perfection, we can catch excellence.”
“I believe that the city of Minnetonka is committed to excellence in all that we do,” Wiersum said, whether it’s parks and recreation, public safety, or senior services. “Let’s chase perfection so that we can achieve excellence in everything we do for our residents.”
