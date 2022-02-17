The Minnetonka City Council voted unanimously to end the citywide mask mandate effective immediately during a special meeting Feb. 17, while also addressing offensive comments that have been made by residents on what has become a divisive issue.
The council called for the special meeting on Feb. 14 after a discrepancy related to measurement of data in the ordinance, which was adopted Jan. 14.
As part of the ordinance, the council gave authority to Acting City Manager Mike Funk to end the mandate, once the transmission rate dropped from “high” to “substantial” or the ordinance would expire 61 days after adoption.
Funk explained that the ordinance was drafted using Centers for Disease Control and Prevention trends, which uses a different metric to determine transmission rates than Hennepin County.
By using CDC metrics, the 61 days would expire well before the official levels would technically reach “substantial,” despite the declining number of cases.
Mayor Brad Wiersum supported a special meeting to discuss lifting the mandate stating Minnetonka as being an “island” since a mask mandate in neighboring Hopkins expired on Feb. 13 and St. Louis Park’s mandate is set to expire Tuesday, Feb. 22.
The council agreed to review the matter in a special meeting following data released by Hennepin County Public Health regarding case trends for the 14-day time period ending Feb. 7.
The case rate per 10,000 residents is 66.4 for Hennepin County overall and 70.6 for Minnetonka.
This puts the county at its lowest rate since Nov. 8, 2021, when the case rate was 62.0 per 10,000 residents – just before the omicron spike began, Funk explained during the meeting.
That number was 356.1 per 10,000 when the council adopted the ordinance Jan. 10.
During that meeting, the council heard from several residents, the majority of which expressed their opposition to a citywide mask mandate.
That sentiment continued in the 60 emails the council received prior to the meeting Feb. 17.
While the council voted 6-0 (Councilmember Kimberly Wilburn was excused) to lift the enforcement of the citywide mask mandate effective immediately, several members addressed disrespectful comments made by residents either via email or by phone.
“I appreciate all of the respectful public feedback, but not all of the feedback was respectful,” said Councilmember Deb Calvert, stating how emotional and divisive this issue has been.
“To me, this is not a political decision. And this is not a decision that I make based on popular opinion or my desire to get reelected,” she said. “This has to do with public safety and public health ... I am not a huge fan of wearing masks. I do it because I believe it’s the right thing to do.”
Councilmember Rebecca Schack agreed stating she read every email, though many were hard to read “because people are mean.”
She urged residents to instead extend “grace.”
“If you could give us all a little bit of grace and your neighbor some grace, and not be a jerk in how you communicate with the clerk with ... whoever. I think that’ll go a long way,” she said.
Councilmember Kissy Coakley also shared how she’s been very uncomfortable with some of the emails and phone calls she’s received, even to the point of hanging up on a resident because of the words exchanged.
“I will not accept anyone talking to me in a disrespectful way or racist way,” Coakley said.
Mayor Brad Wiersum thanked her and the others for sharing their comments on the matter.
“None of us are in this for the money,” he said. “We’re doing it because we care about our community. And each of us - every one of us - we can disagree but we deserve the respect of one another and of our residents and we should hold our expectations high.”
“So thank you for addressing something that I’m sorry happened because no one should have to put up with any more disrespectful, racist comments that have no place in civic discourse.”
Follow the Sun Sailor on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunsailor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.