Minnetonka city leaders broke ground on the police and fire facility expansion project at a March 2 ceremony on the city’s civic center campus.
Last fall, the City Council approved the $30 million project, which will add 55,000 square feet to the existing 36,400 square-foot facility and be constructed throughout the next two years. It will include the construction of a new fire station on the city campus, along with the repurposing of the existing police and fire facility into a remodeled police station.
“We’re excited to officially break ground on this important project after years of planning and community outreach,” City Manager Geralyn Barone said during the event. “The new facilities will better accommodate the police and fire department’s continued growth and evolution, and ensure they are able to provide the best possible public safety services to our community for years to come.”
According to city officials, it’s been 45 years since Minnetonka’s central fire station was built, and 30 years since the police station was constructed. Since then, both departments have evolved to address the city’s safety and security needs.
In that time, the fire department has more than doubled, from 40 members in 1975 to 87 members today, along with the police force which has grown by 20% since 1989.
Calls for service have also increased, with annual police service calls rising from 25,000 in 1989 to 42,000 in 2016.
Annual fire service calls have risen from 200 in 1975 to more than 3,000 in 2016.
Construction is expected to last up to two years and begins with tree removal this week. Wood from the removed trees will be reclaimed and used in the new facility.
To fund the upgrades, the city plans to sell general obligation capital improvement bonds to cover $25 million over a 30-year period, resulting in a less than 1% levy increase for taxpayers. The additional $5 million will be funded by a state sales tax exemption and general, utility and cable TV funds, which will not require a levy increase.
Temporary relocation
During construction, the police and fire departments have been temporarily relocated.
Temporary locations during business hours (Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.) are listed below. Call 911 outside business hours.
The temporary police location will be the Minnetonka Community Center, 14600 Minnetonka Blvd. 952-939-8500.
The temporary fire locations will be fire stations 2, 3, 4, and 5. Staff members are available by appointment, call 952-939-8598.
- Compiled by Kristen Miller. Follow the Sun Sailor on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunsailor.
