Members of the Minnetonka City Council took turns responding to community push-back after the city’s Emergency Management Group declared a mask mandate for city facilities starting Aug. 4.
The Emergency Management Group is made up of the emergency response manager, the city manager, the assistant city manager, the fire chief, police chiefs, the city attorney, and two department managers.
The decision was made after the Centers for Disease Control added Hennepin County to its list of areas with substantial community transmission of the COVID-19 virus, though that has since risen to “high.”
According to the CDC COVID-data tracker, as of August 10, Hennepin County moved to the “high” (above “substantial”) risk category because the total new cases per 100,000 over the past seven days is 108, according to Hennepin County Public Health.
“High” transmission is defined as total new cases per 100,000 in the past seven days greater than or equal to 100. “Substantial” transmission is defined as a rate between 50-99.99 per 100,000.
Per CDC guidance, it is recommended people mask indoors, regardless of vaccination status, in places with “high” or “substantial” transmission.
When that designation changes, the city will reconsider the policy, said Julie Wischnack, community development director.
There was no plan to bring this issue to the city council since it falls under the jurisdiction of city operations, she said, though council members could ask for it to be discussed or even changed if requested.
“And we also recognize that not everybody will agree with the decisions of the city, but I’m really hopeful that we will be able to get through this soon,” she said.
The neighboring cities of Eden Prairie, Plymouth, St. Louis Park and Hopkins have not reinstated mask mandates in city facilities as of Aug. 13.
Councilmember Susan Carter defended City Manager Geralyn Barone and the Emergency Management Group’s decision after Barone received criticism for reinstating the mandate. Barone is scheduled to retire in September and assistant city manager Mike Funk will serve as interim.
“I’m not sure when grace became unpopular,” Carter said. “I’m just inviting residents to join me in recognizing that when you demand termination from a lifelong public servant or you criticize a single decision, when an entire career has served you with quality services that are silent and unnoticed, but critical to the daily lives you have and the conveniences they offer, I just ask our residents to be grateful for the fact that Minnetonka gets it mostly right most of the time.”
Councilmember Deb Calvert also supported the decision to issue the mask mandate.
“These are not easy decisions or taken lightly, but they are meant to keep people alive so that they can exercise the rest of their liberties,” Calvert said. “People have been telling me about their constitutional rights. And the Declaration of Independence begins with the right to life and then liberty and the pursuit of happiness. So we have to keep you alive before we can protect the rest of your liberties.”
During the public forum, Christian LaBarbera, a Minnetonka resident, requested the council reconsider the city’s mask mandate for skaters on the ice at the city-owned arena.
“There was a lot of deference to the CDC,” he said, adding “the CDC is recommending masks. They are not requirements. They’re not mandates.”
He also questioned the efficacy of masks, outside of N95 masks.
While he didn’t challenge the spectators use of masks, LaBarbera asked that masks be optional while on the ice.
“I think that the actions taken were done a bit hastily,” he said. “I think there isn’t the explanation outside of deferring to the CDC, and my bigger concern is, where does it get dialed back?”
Minnetonka resident Susannah Nelson also shared concerns regarding the mask mandate, especially for those participating in strenuous activities like exercising and sports, and shared recent county data and the increasing vaccination rate. She also questioned how the mandate would be enforced.
According to the Minnesota Department of Health, 65.7% of the total Hennepin County population has received at least one dose and 62.1% of the total population has received a complete series as of Aug. 12. As of Friday, the state reached a 70% vaccination rate.
With .1% of COVID cases reported in the county “I’m thinking we should be really thankful for these numbers and how we’ve curved COVID in our area,” she said, and asked the council to reverse the mandate and make it optional.
In response, Mayor Brad Wiersum said he will ask the management team to consider the concerns as they look at recommendations going forward.
