According to the Minnetonka Police Department, officers were dispatched at approximately 6:30 p.m. March 5 to a property damage accident at the intersection of Shady Oak Road and Excelsior Boulevard.
The department shared that the crash involved two vehicles, one of which was a white SUV that “left the scene without providing any insurance or contact information” while officers were en route to the crash scene.
The driver of the other vehicle told officers he was traveling northbound on Shady Oak Road.
Per the report: “(The driver) had a solid green light to continue Northbound on Shady Oak Rd from the intersection of Excelsior Blvd. As he was coming into the intersection he noticed (an SUV) was attempting to turn from Southbound Shady Oak Rd to Eastbound Excelsior Blvd. He attempted to swerve to avoid the accident but (the SUV) struck his vehicle with their front bumper on his driver side door.”
According to the department, the vehicle was last seen on Excelsior Boulevard driving east. The driver of the other vehicle described the SUV as “possibly a GMC, unknown license plate number, unknown description of driver.”
The department stated they took photos of the damage to the vehicle that was struck, and it was “towed to a local body shop due to disabling damage.”
Reportedly, no video surveillance was available in the area to identify the white SUV.
