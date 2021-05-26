Emil Liden took ‘The Aftermath’ last summer after the murder of George Floyd
Emil Liden, a Minnetonka High School senior, has been recognized for a photo he took last summer after the murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis Police officer.
The Alliance for Young Writers and Artists organization hosts a national recognition program for young artists called the Scholastic Art and Writing Awards, which is in its 98th year. Thousands of students in grades 7-12 submit works of art and pieces of writing to the competition.
“The extraordinary young people recognized in this year’s Scholastic Awards have crafted fresh, original work that grapples with the pandemic, racial and social justice, climate change and more while also mining personal stories of triumph, loss, heartbreak and growth,” said Chris Wisniewski, executive director of the organization.
Liden was among 28 Minnetonka students to earn recognition at the regional level. At the national level, Liden earned a Gold Medal and an American Visions Medal for his photo, “The Aftermath.”
Liden said his interest in photography began near the end of his eighth-grade year when he began capturing nature shots. Over the years, his focus shifted to street photography and he became interested in how photography could be used to tell stories.
In addition to high school photography classes, Liden took part in a two-week photo camp at The School of the New York Times and found a mentor in former WCCO photojournalist Dymanh Chhoun.
This fall, the student plans to continue pursuing photography when he starts school at Dartmouth College, where he hopes to land a photographer position at the college newspaper. Liden said he wants to further explore how photographs can be used to tell stories while also serving as a record of historical moments.
“As a photographer, it’s really important to capture what’s going on around you because it kind of serves as a timestamp in history,” Liden said.
About a week after the murder of Floyd and in the wake of the civil unrest that his death ignited, Liden and his mother drove to south Minneapolis. Having visited the area often with his family while growing up, Liden said what he witnessed was a community attempting to heal.
“I saw a lot of people out there in groups trying to clean up the streets and do whatever they could just to bring back more unity and a sense of place there,” he said.
While walking along Lake Street behind a store destroyed during protests, Liden noticed George Floyd’s name in spray paint on a lone piece of a still-standing building. Under a blue sky and behind a barrier of fire line tape, Liden lifted his camera to capture what he was seeing.
“That was the only part of the building standing. ... So I turned and I took the photo,” he said. “As I was looking back through my photos, that was the one that stood out to me the most.”
