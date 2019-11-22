Minnetonka High School senior Olivia Jones recently returned from Beijing, China, where she represented Minnesota in the Special Olympics East Asia Inclusive Youth Leadership Summit.
Jones was among 49 youth leaders with and without intellectual disabilities who were selected to gather Nov. 12-17 to share their ideas and strengthen their skills for forming a more inclusive world.
Jones’ desire for everyone at her school to feel like they have a place inspired her to become involved in the Unified Special Olympics Club.
“In many spaces, students with intellectual disabilities feel outcasted,” Jones said. “When in reality, they are no different from anyone else. Having a disability is just a characteristic about a person, it does not define them.”
“I have seen many kids become friends at our morning club and that friendship extends to the classroom and beyond,” she said.
“Everyone comes out ahead when everyone feels included,” she said. That message inspires her to be a youth leader for Special Olympics in her community, where she has been involved in the Unified Special Olympics Club at her school for four years.
In addition, she has been on the Special Olympics MN Board of Directors for two years, from which she was recently given “the amazing opportunity” to travel to Beijing to be part of the youth leadership summit.
Through the summit, she gained the ability to connect with people from all around the world and gain insight into Special Olympics.
“Although we were all from different countries and cultures, we are all striving for one common goal: inclusion for all,” she said, noting the knowledge of Special Olympics goes beyond her community and even the country.
A major practice she learned and wants to bring back to her school is to create a unified sports team, in which students with and without disabilities have organized practices and compete at state-wide events hosted by Special Olympics MN.
At the summit, she also made “amazing friends” including Amelie Wall, an athlete for Special Olympics from Orono, who is currently a student at Bethel University, and Katie Howlett, the leader and the marketing and communications specialist for Special Olympics MN.
“They both made my experience so fun and memorable,” she said.
The most rewarding part about her involvement with Special Olympics is seeing new relationships being fostered at Unified Club.
“It is rewarding to know that, with the help of my leadership, the Special Olympics club at my school has flourished to over 70 consistent weekly members,” she said. “We fill up the school gym with sports, laughs, and connections that may not have been created without the help of Special Olympics. I feel proud that I have been a part of this process.”
And while the high school senior hasn’t decided what direction she will take, she will take a closer look at colleges that have clubs associated with Special Olympics, “Or I have thought about ways to try to start clubs if I pick a school that does not already have that in place,” she said.
As for her remaining time at Minnetonka, Jones will continue to spread inclusion and kindness at her school through the expansion of Unified Club, Unified Sports teams, and Person First and Spread the Word to End the Word campaigns.
“The time for inclusion is now and through the help of my classmates, we can hopefully make sure, by the end of this year, that this message is heard, accepted and understood,” Jones said.
