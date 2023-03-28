Minnetonka High School students collected 600 pounds of food for their own food shelf

Interact members hosted a food drive to provide for students in need
The students of Minnetonka High School’s Interact club spent the past Saturday exemplifying community service and helping those who need it most. On March 25, students in this Minnetonka chapter of Rotary’s Interact program collected donations at the Minnetonka Center for the Arts for their own high school food shelf for fellow students.
“We invit[ed] people in the community to come donate snacks, protein items, breakfast foods and mixes, hygiene products, and any non-perishable goods,” said Interact Member and Junior Evy Engebretson. “We appreciate any and all donations.”
In the end, the food drive was a success, although admittedly not the results the club was hoping for.
“We ended up bringing in about 600 pounds of food- we kept about 400 pounds for the school food shelf and sent 200 off to the ICA,” said student Rebecca Marks of Interact. “It was not as much as we were hoping, compared to other drives we have held for our shelf and for stocking the local ICA, which is experiencing a lot of shortages. But, we are looking forward to another upcoming food drive on April 22 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.”
Marks also shared that a link is now available to the public on the Minnetonka Schools website via RevTrak, in which monetary donations can be made that will fund the purchase of food shelf items.
Engebretson explained the significance that these donations will have for the Minnetonka High School and outside communities.
“The food shelf is open to any Minnetonka student who needs it. We don’t ask any questions. We don’t even know who are the students using it,” she said. “Only Minnetonka High School students can come and pick up the bags, just with building security and things like that, but if they have neighbors, friends, family, anyone who’s in need of it, they can submit a form on behalf of that person and then just deliver the bag to them.”
She further explained how this process works, saying that students have access to a QR code posted around the school that takes them to a food shelf form, where they can request what items they need and for how many people.
“From there, it’s kind of almost like you’re doing online shopping,” Engebretson said. “Students, at the end of the form, put in a six-digit code, and that’s the code that they then use to come pick up their bags.
“We have Interact members, during the week, go and pack the items that they ordered and then put a little tag on it that has their six-digit code. Then Thursdays after school, from 2:40 to 4 p.m., students can come and pick up the bags.”
Engebretson shared that each week’s form is due on Tuesday, and students are able to pick up any bags ordered by the Thursday of that same week. With this process, she explained, anonymity is priority number one.
“The two main points that we want to get across to everyone is that anyone is welcome to use the food shelf. There’s no requirements, no judgment, whatsoever. We have no idea who it is [for],” Engebretson said. “So kind of going along with that, confidentiality is one of our main priorities with this. And that’s just something we want to emphasize to students, that there’s this resources available if anyone needs to use it.”
Although this food drive has passed, it is neither the first nor last that Interact members will host.
“This fall we ran a food drive, hugely successful, the community really came and donated a lot of food items. So we completely stocked our food shelf in the high school,” Engebretson said, explaining that this drive was the kick-off event for the club’s food shelf. “Actually, [we] had about 800 pounds of leftover food that we then donated to ICA.
“And now, as we’ve had students come and use the food shelf, we’re starting to run low on a few items. So this food drive [is] to kind of help restock a little bit. I think in the future too we’re also looking to create an Amazon wishlist so that people can buy specific items that we need for the food shelf.”
She added that while “right now it is a dry pantry”, the club hopes to “expand into potentially having fridge space.”
Minnetonka’s Interact food shelf has been “15 months in the making”, according to Engebretson, who said that while the official opening of the shelf occurred in December, it took time to pull the logistics together.
“The idea for the food shelf has been going on for a very long time,” she said. “One of the big things in the beginning is that we kind of based it off of, I believe it’s Hopkins that has a food shelf similar to this in one of their schools, and so that was kind of the model we used a little bit for the one in [Minnetonka] High School.
“It was a lot of working with ICA to figure out a partnership for food donations and things like that, and then working within the district and the high school specifically to figure out where we could put the food shelf, who would be running it, kind of more of the administration side of things.”
Now that the food shelf has been up and running for several months, and with such an important job for community wellbeing to do, Engebretson invited other students to join Interact.
“We have meetings every Monday morning before school, and so that’s a great way [to be involved],” she said. “Through those meetings we do activities with some outside organizations, but we also mainly pack a lot of food bags.”
While a large part of the food shelf effort is done by students, there are also ways that other community members can get involved.
“For members of the community outside of Minnetonka High School who want to get involved it is mainly donating to the food drive, if you have any food or hygiene products,” Engebretson said, adding that monetary donations on RevTrak also help greatly. “We can also collect gently used backpacks that we use to pack the food in. Those can just be like your regular everyday backpacks or drawstring bags.”
With the main source of aid being donations, Engebretson shared where community members can go to find the most-needed items.
“If you go to the ICA website, you can kind of see the items that they’re looking for, and since we have that partnership with them, we get some items from them as well.”
For more information about future needed items for both ICA and the Minnetonka High School food shelf, visit www.icafoodshelf.org. To donate to the next Interact food drive, visit the Minnetonka Public Schools website at minnetonka.revtrak.net.
Follow the Sun Sailor on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunsailo
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.