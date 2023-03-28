Minnetonka High School students collected 600 pounds of food for their own food shelf

Interact members hosted a food drive to provide for students in need

The students of Minnetonka High School’s Interact club spent the past Saturday exemplifying community service and helping those who need it most. On March 25, students in this Minnetonka chapter of Rotary’s Interact program collected donations at the Minnetonka Center for the Arts for their own high school food shelf for fellow students.

