Middle schoolers also competed Feb. 11
Minnetonka High School students had to put their heads together on Jan. 28 as they competed in the Minnesota Regional High School Science Bowl, which also happened to be hosted at their school.
Minnetonka students competed in three teams, including a team of all freshman students (Minnetonka Team 3). Minnetonka Team 1 placed the highest of these groups, taking third place in the overall competition. Minnetonka Team 2 was not far behind, tying for ninth place, and Minnetonka Team 3 tied for 13th place.
Minnetonka Science Bowl Coach Alison Peterson shared that while the teams did not place first, each student did an excellent job at the competition, especially the captain of this year’s team, Jerry Zhang.
“Our captain was amazing,” Peterson said. “He’s a senior. Four of our five competing kiddos (on Team 1) were seniors this year, and they’ve been in Science Bowl since day one when they walked in the door four years ago. And Jerry has just been a true leader, exceptional as far as motivating his teammates, organizing practices, and really being the responsible young adult in the room.”
Peterson explained that hosting the regional competition was a new experience for Minnetonka High School.
“We haven’t been in person since 2020. For the last 14 years it’s been at Macalester University, and with Covid we went virtual, and for some reason it just didn’t go back there. And so we offered to host last year,” she said.
While the event was supposed to be in person in 2021, it was canceled due to Covid at the last minute.
Peterson continued: “They came back to us and said ‘So, you were willing to host last year, are you willing to host this year?’ and so we said sure, let’s do it. So we ended up having 27 high school teams here from a variety of locations around the state.”
Peterson said that setting the event up was very much a team effort.
“We reserved the permits, got the set-up as far as venues for the students to be in, and then locations for the volunteers to be at, but really the major heavy lifting was done by the Minnesota Academy of Science team, which was amazing. So although an integral part was the movement to the high school, (we) did not thankfully have to do all the coordination,” she said.
According to a press release, “During Science Bowl, students compete head-to-head in five-person teams to solve technical problems and answer questions in all branches of science and math.
“The tournament runs in a fast-paced, Q&A format where students race to ring in with their answers first and then work collaboratively on multi-part follow-ups. Each team plays multiple games in a round robin tournament, competing to advance to a double-elimination championship.”
The press release further stated that this annual event is “a venue for students to exercise their science and math knowledge while also strengthening their teamwork skills.”
The winner of this competition goes on to compete at the state level in Washington D.C. This year’s first-place winner was Wayzata High School.
In addition to the high school Science Bowl competition, each year Minnetonka middle schoolers compete in their own version of the event.
Peterson explained the benefit this has for high school level Science Bowl, saying, “Our kids are really excited coming from the middle school into the high school to keep competing in Science Bowl and working really hard, and so we’re very fortunate that they set a really nice tone for us.”
This year’s middle school competition took place Feb. 11 at Benilde St. Margaret’s. Minnetonka East Team 1, the reigning champion, took first place in the competition. Minnetonka East Team 3 advanced to the final eight, and Minnetonka East Team 2 advanced to the double-elimination round.
