Minnetonka Science Bowl Competitors

1 of 4

Middle schoolers also competed Feb. 11

Minnetonka High School students had to put their heads together on Jan. 28 as they competed in the Minnesota Regional High School Science Bowl, which also happened to be hosted at their school.

Copyright © 2023 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

 

Tags

Load comments