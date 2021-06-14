a117NW_MHS_CommencementCUT1.jpg

More than 800 graduating seniors tossed their mortarboards high into the air at the conclusion of Minnetonka High School’s Class of 2021 commencement ceremony June 9 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. To watch video of the event, visit minnetonkaschools.org/graduation. (Submitted photo courtesy of CT Ryan Photography)
a117NW_MHS_CommencementCUT2.jpg

Students celebrate at U.S. Bank Stadium after Minnetonka High School’s Class of 2021 commencement ceremony. (Submitted photo courtesy of CT Ryan Photography)
a117NW_MHS_CommencementCUT3.jpg

Minnetonka High School’s 2021 commencement ceremony returned to U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis after last year’s event was hosted outdoors at the high school in a series of eight mini-ceremonies due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Submitted photo courtesy of CT Ryan Photography)
a117NW_MHS_CommencementCUT4.jpg

Graduates in the Class of 2021 mark the end of their time at Minnetonka High School with a June 9 commencement ceremony. (Submitted photo courtesy of CT Ryan Photography)

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments