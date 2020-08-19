Knowing firsthand what distance learning is like in the age of COVID-19, a pair of recent Minnetonka High School graduates decided to launch an e-tutoring service to help students who are struggling to adapt to the new online education format.
“Like most people, we had a lot of time on our hands. Rather than waste away the summer, we wanted to do something a little more meaningful,” said Teddy Peters, who founded ShipMate Tutoring with Griffin Dobbins.
In March, the COVID-19 pandemic forced the temporary closure of Minnesota’s K-12 public schools to students. Then came the order from Gov. Tim Walz that schools statewide were to remain closed and continue distance learning through the rest of the 2019-20 academic year.
“It was definitely tough for a lot of students,” Peters said. “The teachers are working incredibly hard. It’s honestly amazing. … But they’re doing whatever they can to try and adapt to this new form of learning, and the students, on the other hand, are also working to adapt to this new form of learning and trying to keep grades up and prepare for AP tests. But, at the end of the day, it’s just not an ideal situation.”
Planning for the start of the 2020-21 academic year, Minnetonka Schools, like many other districts in the state, will begin the new year with a hybrid learning model in which younger students will spend more time at school and older students will spend most of their week e-learning from home.
After hearing that many districts would continue some form of distance learning into the fall, Peters and Dobbins knew they wanted to try and help.
“We wanted to create some way to supplement the distance learning in the fall and maybe take a load off the teachers and assist some of the students,” Peters said.
The pair said ShipMate will provide individual online tutoring to allow another opportunity for middle and high school students to ask questions to better understand their schoolwork.
Peters and Dobbins will serve as tutors alongside Jai Chadha, a fellow Minnetonka Class of 2020 graduate. Students can pay by the session or choose to bundle their online tutoring meetings.
As more students sign up, the ShipMate founders said they plan to add more tutors to meet the needs of students.
“We’ve had quite a bit of interest generated so far,” Griffin said. “We’re just trying to get those kids scheduled for the start of the school year. … We’re hoping we can become a regular fixture in trying to help them with their academics.”
For more information, visit shipmatetutoring.com.
