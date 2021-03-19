Karsten Kimsal will attend the University of Minnesota this fall
A Minnetonka High School senior will attend the University of Minnesota on a full scholarship thanks in part to his top-notch skills on the golf course – as a caddie.
Karsten Kimsal was one of five high school students statewide to be awarded the WGA’s Chick Evans Scholarship. His sponsoring club was Hazeltine National Golf Club in Chaska.
The full tuition and housing college scholarship, which is the nation’s largest privately funded scholarship program, is valued at an estimated $120,000 over four years. Scholarship funds come mostly from contributions by 32,500 golfers across the country who are members of the Evans Scholars Par Club program.
“It really is life-changing,” Kimsal said. “Not only do you get the financial free ride to college, you get immersed in a network of other scholars.”
WGA directors, Evans Scholars alumni and other program supporters interviewed each of the nominees during a series of virtual selection meetings. To earn the award, each caddie had to show that they reflected the scholarship’s four selection criteria: a strong caddie record, excellent academics, demonstrated financial need and outstanding character.
“Each of these deserving young students epitomizes what our program has been about since its creation in 1930,” said WGA Chairman Kevin Buggy. “Their dedication, hard work and sacrifice is humbling, and we are honored to be able to help them pursue their dreams.”
The Minnetonka High School student said he grew up playing baseball and became interested in golf when he was 12. By the age of 13, he had turned his attention toward being a golf caddie, which is the person who is in charge of carrying a player’s bag and keeping their clubs clean. A caddie also walks ahead of the golfer to locate their ball, calculates the yardage to the pin and is sometimes asked for opinions such as what club to use or how to read the green when lining up a putt.
“It’s all a learning experience,” Kimsal said on what makes a good caddie. “It’s about finding out what your player expects from you and then doing the best job you can.”
The five Minnesota scholarship recipients will begin college in the fall as Evans Scholars, attending the University of Minnesota.
The Minnesota selection meeting was one of more than 20 meetings the Evans Scholars Foundation will host across the country through the spring. There are currently 1,045 caddies enrolled at 19 universities across the nation as Evans Scholars, and more than 11,320 caddies have graduated as Evans Scholars since the program was founded by famed Chicago amateur golfer Charles “Chick” Evans Jr.
When the 2020-2021 selection meeting process is completed this spring, an estimated 300 caddies are expected to be awarded the Evans Scholarship.
“These young students all have shown excellence in the classroom and in their communities, as well as on the golf course,” said WGA President and CEO John Kaczkowski. “We welcome them to the Evans Scholars family.”
After finishing his senior year at Minnetonka, Kimsal said he plans on studying finance and wants to enter the business world after college. He also noted that he’ll continue caddying as a side job throughout college and would jump at the opportunity to someday caddie for a professional golfer.
“It’s been a great job so far,” he said.
