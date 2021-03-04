Construction on the new facility will begin this spring
Minnetonka High students will soon have a new shop to get their hands dirty in while learning about automotive repair.
The school’s newest program, Momentum, was launched this past fall as an expansion of the school’s trades program. Momentum is focused on design and skilled trades and is meant to provide real-world experiences for students to explore pathways in manufacturing, construction, architecture, engineering and automotive careers.
As part of the new program, construction will begin this spring on an addition to the high school’s Pagel Center that will provide space for students to learn hands-on. The 10,300 square-foot facility, which was approved by the School Board in January, will include a six-car automotive shop for students in automotive maintenance courses. Previously, the classes were available off-site.
The new space will also provide maker space for other program courses like the physics of home renovation, engineering and high tech fabrication. The facility, which will cost an estimated $3.9 million, will also include a 900-square foot classroom for use by any of the programs.
Technology education teacher Brad Eby said one of the biggest benefits is that the new facility will allow students to go immediately from talking about a subject to practicing it in a lab setting.
The teacher said he’s excited to have students take full advantage of the new facility, which should be completed by the end of the year.
Eby said the idea for Momentum stems from his suggestion three years ago that the high school offer more programs that focus on various trades.
“We have a lot of students that are great with their hands and they love to do that kind of work,” he said, adding that it’s important to make sure students are aware of all potential career paths.
According to district leaders, the program will help the high school further explore student interests and needs surrounding post-secondary opportunities in the skilled trades. The efforts follow focus groups with high school students that guided updates and have helped officials consider what students are interested in seeing be offered.
“One of the top requests was for automotive, and so that really drove that decision making,” said Minnetonka High School Principal Jeff Erickson. “The kids are excited. I think they know that we’re valuing all the opportunities that the school has and this Momentum space really allows for that.”
The efforts line up with the board’s goal to create awareness and support for all students on career pathways.
“It’s a cool opportunity for students and preparing them for future paths, and we’ve got a lot of interest,” Erickson said.
