Former Minnetonka firefighter Chris Dagner receives a plaque at the Minnetonka City Council ceremony honoring his retirement.

The city honored him at a council meeting ceremony May 4

The city of Minnetonka held a recognition ceremony at the May 4 City Council meeting in honor of firefighter Chris Dagner, who retired after serving the city for 25 years.

