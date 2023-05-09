The city honored him at a council meeting ceremony May 4
The city of Minnetonka held a recognition ceremony at the May 4 City Council meeting in honor of firefighter Chris Dagner, who retired after serving the city for 25 years.
“Since joining the fire department in 1997, Chris Dagner has served as firefighter, lieutenant, captain, and crew lead,” read Mayor Brad Wiersum from the meeting packet. “Chris is a dedicated leader and firefighter, taking shifts whenever he can, including holidays. We will certainly feel the loss of his presence on the duty crew.”
Dagner is also “a two-time Firefighter of the Year award winner and a shared values winner for Healthy Human Relationships,” for which he was nominated and voted for by his colleagues. These peers also describe him as the “true definition of “service before self”.”
“He is a generous person, always buying groceries and cooking for the crew,” said Wiersum. “He can operate any truck in the fire department fleet with an intimate knowledge of the city and understanding of the apparatus, while reminding his officers things they may have not considered yet, without stepping on toes.”
Wiersum also presented Dagner with a plaque on behalf of the city, made from reclaimed wood of an American Elm Tree at Minnetonka Mills Park.
The meeting packet shared one example of Dagner’s expertise with a story from last year.
“At a fire over the summer of 2022, Chris was leading a group of firefighters at a fire in a residence and observed on a thermal imaging camera a sudden and violent change in fire conditions,” it read. “Because of his experience and recognizing that this was a dangerous amount of heat (even for firefighters in gear), he was able to quickly get his crew out of the fire area and prevent potential injury to the firefighters that he was leading. The crew immediately redeployed their hose line and assisted in putting the fire out from a safer vantage point.”
While Dagner chose not to make a speech at the presentation, he was supported by a large number of the Minnetonka Fire Department members in the audience.
“Minnetonka Fire will be working hard to fill his shoes,” Weirsum said. “Thank you, Chris, for your 25 years of service to the City of Minnetonka.”
