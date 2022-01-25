With a passion for documentary storytelling, Cy Dodson of Minnetonka is using his creative skills behind the camera to help corporations and non-profits tell their stories through his video production company Triumph Pictures.
Always on the lookout for potential stories, Dodson found himself in the epicenter of one that would be told nationwide in the aftermath of the death of George Floyd in May 2020.
In his latest documentary, “Say His Name: Five Days for George Floyd,” Dodson captured the sights, sounds and personal stories amid the unrest in the five days between Floyd’s death in May 2020 and when charges were filed against the Minneapolis police officers involved. The 26-minute documentary aired on PBS nationwide last May on the one-year anniversary of Floyd’s death.
Dodson’s film-making career began with his first job at a local TV station in his native state of Ohio.
While it may have been one of the smallest markets in the country, the opportunity allowed him to experience different positions in television production. He ultimately found that being in the field with a camera was his favorite part.
He continued down that path, working at several different markets, trying to hone in his journalistic and storytelling skills, eventually landing at KSTP in Minneapolis in 2000.
Dodson worked in the news business for a few years before he left for Ron Schara’s outdoor television production company. With decades of knowledge, he eventually started freelancing and opened his own production company.
He named his company Triumph Pictures, after his dad’s vintage Triumph motorcycle.
“We all like triumphant stories - stories that mean something and carry a message,” he said.
In the wake of Floyd’s death, Dodson was living in the Longfellow neighborhood, down the street from the Third Precinct, which was “hit hard by the unrest.”
“It was a trying time to be a community member there, and still is,” he said.
Dodson shared that there were many emotions happening all at once from the sadness over Floyd’s death to the violent unrest that caused much harm to his surrounding community.
“Being a community member, I wanted to share what we were going through as a community, and how we came together to try to help fix something that was broken, aspects that weren’t shown by the mass media,” Dodson said, who had lived in that neighborhood the past 20 years, before moving to Minnetonka.
Dodson also received a production grant for this film through PBS-Twin Cities.
“They were very supportive of the project,” he said.
Filmography
Another film, “Beneath the Ink,” won honorable mention at the Minneapolis/St. Paul Film Festival in 2018, as well as an Emmy nomination.
It’s a documentary about a tattoo artist in Dodson’s hometown in southeastern Ohio, who was working with people that had hate and racist tattoos by transforming them into something creative and releasing “the burden of hate markings on their bodies.”
“It’s in the foothills of Appalachia, although a great place to be raised, there was also small-minded ignorance towards other races that’s passed down through generations,” Dodson said. “Billy was working to schedule a few clients with these tattoos, I drove back home with my gear and spent a few days at his Red Rose Tattoo studio to document this story.”
Other documentaries include “The Ragman: A Hobo’s Story” about a vagabond musician; and “My Last Breath,” about a young man from Minnesota who became paralyzed after a severe asthma attack.
Dodson is also the latest recipient of two grants through the Jerome and McKnight foundations, two philanthropic foundations based in Minnesota.
“These grants couldn’t have come at a better time,” he said. “I feel really supported by the arts community in Minnesota.”
Back in 2020
Dodson was working with a nonprofit health system in California at the beginning of 2020, preparing to travel to several developing countries, documenting the delivery and donation of various life-saving medical supplies.
“I had just got my travel vaccinations. We were just weeks from leaving, then everything came to a halt because of COVID,” he said. “That was a year’s worth of work and I was really looking forward to the journey.”
About a month later, he received news of the McKnight Fellowship.
“I was extremely grateful,” he said. “That news coincided with the murder of George Floyd, which gave me purpose at the time and added financial support during that time. I really feel fortunate to get the Jerome Fellowship as well.”
Dodson is currently working on editing a work-for-hire family documentary that he filmed in Sweden before the pandemic. He is also producing a video project with a non-profit in California that works with the Marshallese community which has been hit especially hard with COVID-19, he said.
“But I am always looking for new projects and collaborations, especially in the Minnetonka area that I now call home,” he said.
For more information on Triumph Pictures and to view his documentaries, visit triumphpictures.com. To view “Say His Name,” visit www.tpt.org/say-his-name-five-days-for-george-floyd/.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.