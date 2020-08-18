The development of 4.7 miles of mountain bike trails in Lone Lake Park in Minnetonka has been met with contention throughout the process from residents who want to protect bees in the park.
A year after the Minnetonka City Council approved the concept plan, the Center for Biological Diversity announced its intent to take legal action if within 60 days the city does not apply for an Incidental Take Permit and develop a habitat conservation plan pursuant to the federal Endangered Species Act regarding the rusty patch bumblebee in Lone Lake Park. The park represents 13% of the total population in Minnesota and 6% of the remaining populations in North America.
The rusty patched bumblebee, which is Minnesota’s state bee, has declined by 87% in the past 20 years and is estimated to be present in only 0.1% of its former range.
The bee was awarded Endangered Species Act protection in 2017.
In the past few weeks, several of the bees were found in Lone Lake Park near the proposed trail site, according to the center’s statement. Construction of the bike course would harm the bumblebees by destroying their homes and causing other disturbances across half of the viable habitat in the 146-acre park, the center claims.
“The Endangered Species Act is 99% effective at protecting our most imperiled wildlife, but it can only work when its mandates are followed,” said Collette Adkins, a senior attorney at the center. “Since the city has ignored the concerns of bee experts and residents alike, we have no choice but to take legal action to force officials to protect these important little animals.”
The federal act prohibits the “incidental take” of the endangered bee without a permit and a “habitat conservation plan” to minimize and mitigate harm, according to the center. The city has not developed a plan or applied for a permit for the mountain-bike course, despite the fact that construction is slated to begin next month.
Although the Center for Biological Diversity asserts that such a permit is required, the city is still collecting the information necessary to make that determination, according to a city statement.
The statement also noted that the city is in the process of developing a mitigation plan to identify and address potential impacts to the rusty patch bumblebee and any habitat in the area of the mountain bike trail.
As part of that, the city hired Barr Engineering to prepare a biological assessment of the area and the University of Minnesota is conducting a bee survey.
The city also continues to consult closely with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the federal agency that oversees the implementation of Endangered Species Act requirements, according to city staff.
“Once these assessments are complete, the city will be able to make a responsible, informed decision regarding whether federal law requires an Incidental Take Permit and habitat conservation plan in addition to the city’s current mitigation plans for the bees,” the statement reads.
In June 2019, the Minnesota Court of Appeals affirmed the city’s decision not to conduct an environmental assessment worksheet for the park as requested by Protect Our Minnetonka Parks, a group of opponents of the plan. In September 2019, the Minnesota Supreme Court declined to review a petition.
