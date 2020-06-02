The City of Minnetonka City Council extended the curfew to align with Minneapolis and St. Paul and some neighboring cities to allow officers the tool to detect any suspicious activities related to civil unrest.
The citywide curfew will be enforced from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. through the morning of Wednesday, June 3.
The decision came at an emergency meeting of the Minnetonka City Council Monday afternoon with Minnetonka Police Chief Scott Boerboom.
Boerboom addressed the situation and the death of George Floyd, a St. Louis Park resident who died May 31 following an incident with Minneapolis police officers.
“Your police department and every member of your department is deeply disturbed and shocked at what we saw,” Boerboom told the council. “George did not deserve to die and these officers should be held accountable.”
He also told the council the “technique” used was not one he has seen in the 26 years he’s been an officer.
Despite the unrest in the Twin Cities, Boerboom reported they did not “experience much out of the ordinary” over the weekend.
An 8 p.m. curfew was put into place Saturday, which was consistent with other neighboring cities for several reasons including to provide a level of assurance of safety and offer a tool for officers to assess the situation in the city an further look into any suspicious activity.
There was one incident late Sunday in which police responded to the report of several gunshots in north central Minnetonka, near the I-494 and I-394 intersection.
No injuries were reported, and police believe this was an isolated incident and there is no threat to public safety. After fully canvassing the area, police did not locate the shooter, but continue to investigate. Anyone with information about this incident should call 911.
The curfew, which was pushed from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. applies to everyone except:
• Law enforcement, fire, medical and military personnel
• Members of the media
• Individuals traveling to or from work
• Anyone seeking emergency medical treatment or fleeing dangerous circumstances
Boerboom clarified that the 10 p.m. curfew is not meant to limit residents from being in their yards or gathering with neighbors after that time.
Boerboom will also attend the council meeting Monday, June 8 to highlight the department’s policies and training in light of what happened in Minneapolis.
“I think we need to also recognize what race has to do with this incident, and making sure that when we come back to this, that we’re talking about racial biases against people of color,” said Councilmember Brian Kirk.
Councilmember Deb Calvert agreed that the city needs to be transparent.
“I’m very heartened that we are going to be sharing some of our policies with our residents, which is something that most communities don’t do,” she said.
Calvert said she also agreed with extending the time of the curfew from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. in light of the restaurants and other businesses opening this week.
“I just want to reassure those business owners in Minnetonka that we’re doing our best to make sure that any curfew that we impose makes the already difficult situation for them as easy as possible,” she said.
Mayor Brad Wiersum said he had a few comments from the public saying the curfew was imposing further limitations on personal freedoms, something Wiersum said he doesn’t take lightly.
“My personal view is - everything we can do to keep people safe in a time of uncertainty is a good investment,” Wiersum said.
