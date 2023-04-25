1

Students travel together on a previous Bike and Walk to School day.

The event aims to keep kids active, reduce the number of idling cars, and teach independence

On the morning of May 3, the students of Minnetonka’s Groveland Elementary and Deephaven Elementary schools will be getting their exercise, helping the earth, and learning independence, all in one in honor of the National Walk and Bike to School days.

