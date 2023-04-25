The event aims to keep kids active, reduce the number of idling cars, and teach independence
On the morning of May 3, the students of Minnetonka’s Groveland Elementary and Deephaven Elementary schools will be getting their exercise, helping the earth, and learning independence, all in one in honor of the National Walk and Bike to School days.
With the help of Minnetonka’s Public Safety Department, students will have a chance to participate in this community-building event, which, according to parent and event coordinator David Haeg, expects a turnout of around 400 students between Groveland and Deephaven.
Haeg shared that Groveland will even feature ice cream as an incentive, to “make it fun” for the kids.
While Deephaven has been holding this kind of event for some time, last fall marked the first time that Groveland joined in.
“We’ve been trying to plan a kind of bike to school day for a couple of years,” Haeg shared, noting that the pandemic led to the cancellation of the first planned event in May 2020. “Finally, we’re sort of back to normal this year. There’s a couple of things that are happening as well that made it even easier [to execute now].”
He noted the lighted crosswalk that was built in front of Groveland Elementary as one such feature that made this spring’s event easier to carry out in terms of safety.
“I think [that] took care of one of the areas of concern that parents had, not just around bike to school day, but just in general,” he said. “So we had a bike and walk to school day event in the fall [on one of these] national days.”
Haeg shared that while the fall’s event went on successfully, the hope of himself and other parent coordinators is for this spring’s event to have a bigger turnout and become a biannually organized event, once in the fall and once in the spring.
“I always liked riding my bike to school and that was kind of a kick for me when I lived in the area,” Haeg said of his childhood. “It’s about kind of health and fitness and autonomy, giving them the feeling that, yeah, they are able to do this.
“There are definitely parents, I believe, who have talked about the environmental side of it. They love the fact that their kids are out there getting exercise instead of the parent driving them in their car or waiting for them at the school bus.”
He explained that in addition to cutting down on the number of idling cars being a benefit for the environment, encouraging kids to walk and bike to school may reduce some of the congestion seen in and around school parking lots.
“It would be good to sort of take some of the strain off [from] driving individual kids to school and dropping them off,” Haeg said. “I know people that work in Minnetonka High School and talk about arriving and spending 30 minutes in traffic. That seems maybe a little impractical, and it’d be good to have more kids getting physical activity and minimizing that traffic in a gradual increase over time of kids using their feet and pedals to [get to] all levels of school, through increasingly safe ways of doing it.”
Haeg shared that the event “is largely informal” and invited any interested students to bike or walk to school to and from the two elementary schools on May 3. He added that some groups are being organized from various neighborhoods so that kids, even those who live out of district, can still participate in the event. Students and parents interested in participating can look for communications from Groveland or Deephaven with more information.
“My aspiration is that kids in, maybe not this year, next year, or a few years from now, but gradually over time, do more biking and walking, getting more exercise, and minimizing the kind of traffic and congestion around the schools, and making it safe to do,” Haeg concluded.
