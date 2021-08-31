The school board will revisit plan at its Oct. 7 meeting
Minnetonka School District leaders have put together a COVID-19 mitigation plan ahead of the 2021-22 school year, which begins Sept. 8.
Under the Return to School Safe Learning Plan, which the school board unanimously approved Aug. 19, the district will begin the school year by providing in-person learning to all students in grades preK-12. Students in grades K-8 will be offered an e-learning option, and high school students can choose to be full-time online by taking Tonka Online courses.
Minnetonka Schools Superintendent Dennis Peterson said the school district will be prepared to shift to full at-home distance learning “only if conditions dictate” or if Gov. Tim Walz orders the closing of in-person instruction.
Under the plan, all students and staff for grades K-8 and visitors to elementary and middle schools will be required to wear masks when at school. For Minnetonka High School, it is strongly recommended that students and staff wear masks, but they will not be mandatory.
By federal requirement, all students on buses will need to wear masks.
According to the superintendent, the school district has more than 300,000 N95 and KN95 masks in different sizes that will be provided to students and staff as requested.
“While other types of masks will, of course, be allowed at our schools, we encourage parents interested in the N95 or KN95 masks to purchase a good supply for their students to use after the initial few distributions of them at the schools,” Peterson wrote in a district-wide letter to parents and students.
According to the superintendent, a large percentage of Minnetonka Schools staff have been vaccinated against COVID-19, with more than 71% of high school students and around 63% of middle school students who are 12 and older who have received the vaccine. There is currently no COVID-19 vaccine that has been authorized or approved for use in children younger than 12.
The district is encouraging staff and students who are eligible but have not been vaccinated to get vaccinated as soon as possible to help control infections and help protect others from getting the virus.
The district’s return to school plan also offers guidance on quarantining, which is aimed at keeping students in school as much as possible.
For grades K-8, close contacts will not need to quarantine at all when both the case and close contact were wearing well-fitting masks. Contact tracing will still be completed to inform families of potential exposure.
For the high school, when a student or staff member is infected, they will need to quarantine for 10 consecutive days and/or be tested before returning to school. Close contacts, as determined by school officials, will not have to be quarantined if they have been vaccinated or have recovered from COVID-19 within the past 90 days. Close contacts who have not been vaccinated or have recovered from COVID-19 within the past 90 days will need to quarantine for 10 days, or five days with a negative test, to return to school.
If a member of a household tests positive for COVID-19, all members of that household are subject to a quarantine period.
Inside school buildings, the district will continue to use its ventilation system and air purifiers to help limit any potential spread of the virus. According to the district, more than 1,100 medical-grade air purifiers will be implemented in every classroom, specialist room, media center, music room, office and place of work throughout the school district.
The Minnetonka School Board is planning to revisit the Return to School Safe Learning Plan plan at its Oct.7 meeting to determine if any guidelines can be adjusted.
“We know this is a more challenging situation than we hoped would not be the case this fall, but the delta variant has really changed the conditions, and the board wants to be cautious,” the superintendent said.
To review the district’s plan in its entirety, visit minnetonkaschools.org/district/programs/health/coronavirus-response.
Follow the Sun Sailor on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunsailor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.