As development has burgeoned in the Glen Lake area of Minnetonka, a 1-acre property along Excelsior Boulevard has avoided redevelopment until now.
Several years after a larger apartment plan failed at 14317 Excelsior Blvd., the Minnetonka City Council voted April 11 to clear the way for the Abdo Market House, a 36-unit, four-story apartment building that will replace a 1953 home on the site. Although unanimous, the vote followed a lengthy debate that covered the color of the building and the materials used, its effect on traffic and the height of the structure.
In keeping with Minnetonka’s housing policy, the building will include two units reserved for residents making up to half the area median income and two units dedicated to residents making up to 60% of the area median income. The income restrictions for the affordable units will remain in place for 30 years. The period of three decades fits with the city’s housing policy, although Councilmember Kissy Coakley suggested the council should revisit the policy for developments in the future.
“I think when we do give tax breaks and when folks, developers, come in the city, we should make sure that we can sustain that affordable unit after 30 years,” she said.
Paul Abdo, vice president of development for developer Abdo Markethouse, clarified, “There are no tax breaks or any other incentives that we’re participating in with this development.”
Twenty-three of the units will contain two bedrooms while 13 units will contain one bedroom.
A city staff report notes that the building will appear to be taller than four stories from Steward Lane to the south due to a grade change. The development will include large windows, brick, and fiber cement panels and siding. Of the 70 parking stalls planned, 63 would be underground.
When considering traffic, city staff considered a 2019 study for a 58-apartment building that did not proceed. At the time of the study, Stewart Lane experienced an average of 325 vehicle trips per day, which the city report concluded “was far lower than volumes experienced by other residential roadways in the city.” City staff concluded that the traffic from the 36-unit apartment building “could be accommodated by existing roadways and proposed parking areas.”
City Planner Loren Gordon said Stewart Lane is a quiet street with slow traffic averaging about 22 mph.
“This would be a very low traffic generator use in the scheme of what’s happening in the area,” Gordon said of the plan.
Some guest parking issues could arise from time to time, he said, but he said plenty of parking exists in the area, which he said is walkable.
Council Member Kimberly Wilburn said some people have raised traffic questions and asked if the city should conduct a new study. However, Gordon pointed out the study occurred before the pandemic, when traffic levels likely were higher.
“It was probably the best time to be looking at traffic,” Gordon said.
City staff acknowledged the apartment building will change the view considerably.
“While the Glen Lake village center has developed and redeveloped around it, the home and property have remained mostly unchanged,” the report says of the home on the site that will be demolished to make way for the new building. “Given that the site has been a constant for over 60 years, any redevelopment of the property would result in a significant visual change.”
City staff said the Abdo Market House plan fits in with plans from the 2016 Glen Lake Neighborhood Study, is compatible with nearby development and “represents a logical evolution” of the property.
Gordon said city staff believes the building is “very nicely designed,” using high-quality materials, while preserving many of the trees to its north and west.
Council concerns
In tackling the plans, Council Member Brian Kirk expressed the most hesitation, at one point saying he had been inclined to vote against the project. Although he added that he liked aspects of the project, such as the preservation of some of the trees on the site and setbacks.
He said, “I think people are anxious to see a project work out here.”
However, Kirk inquired about the possibility of removing some units so that the building could step down from four stories to three.
Abdo responded, “The smaller you go, the more expensive it gets very quickly, and then you really end up without a project.”
Kirk also said he believes the color “looks a little too white” and said he hoped planners would “dial this in between the whites and taupes.”
He added that he sees the property as a transition between lower townhouses and the Oaks Glen Lake property nearby, but he said the four-story design merely continues the neighboring building’s height. He also advocated for more brick and less concrete siding, delving into the architectural particulars.
Abdo replied, “I think that we definitely can look at it. What I don’t want to do – based on feedback that we got from the neighborhood – is to create, like, a hulking mass, and I think that the siding helps minimize that effect because you’re really more focused on the windows than you would be on a heavier palette of materials.”
Councilmember Bradley Schaeppi pointed out that the planning commission had unanimously recommended approval.
“I believe my role here is just to vote up or down, and I like the project,” he said.
Councilmember Rebecca Schack said she agreed wholeheartedly, adding that the apartment building is one of the smallest proposed in the city during her time on the council.
“I think we’re hitting our limits as far as kind of trying to drive this down,” Schack said. “I think we would be really looking at a totally different use for this parcel if we don’t move forward with this project.”
Council Member Deb Calvert said she agreed with Kirk’s critique of fiber cement siding, but overall she said, “There is some architectural interest, and I think it’s fairly attractive and I think it accomplishes about everything we could accomplish on this small piece of property, knowing that it would be multifamily.”
Mayor Brad Wiersum said townhouses on the site are not realistic given the cost of the land and said the Abdo plan is smaller than previous proposals for the site.
The mayor said, “I think that this proposal and this project does a pretty darn good job of balancing what we’re trying to achieve in Glen Lake.”
