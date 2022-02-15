With COVID-19 cases on a steady decline, the Minnetonka City Council will consider ending the mask mandate during a special virtual meeting 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 17.
Minnetonka Acting City Manager Mike Funk was given authority to end the mandate, which was adopted Jan. 14, once the transmission rate dropped from “high” to “substantial” or the ordinance would expire 61 days after adoption.
He explained that the ordinance was drafted using CDC trends, which uses a different measurement of calculating data than Hennepin County. Trends from the CDC are over a seven day period and using a population of 100,000, while the county uses a 14-day period over a population of 10,000, Funk explained, which alters the “substantial” levels.
“We’re learning more and more about COVID, and as we started applying the CDC standards in this language, we recognize that ... for me to exercise that provision, the 61 days will expire before CDC gets us in that “substantial” rating, so I wanted you to be aware of that,” Funk said during a special meeting Feb. 14. “And so if you wanted to make some changes or address the mass mandate outside of that section of the ordinance that you would have to do something before,” either at the regular meeting, which is set for Monday, Feb. 28 or by calling a special meeting.
Data is also two week’s behind and doesn’t reflect real-time numbers, which could be substantially lower, Funk explained.
Data released Feb. 10, for the 14-day period ending Jan. 31, showed that the case rate in Hennepin County had dropped to 121.4 cases per 10,000 residents and the case rate in Minnetonka had dropped to 119.1 cases per 10,000 residents.
That represents a 65% decline in the case rate for Hennepin County from Dec. 20 to Jan. 31, and is 21 cases above the “substantial” level (50-99 per 10,000 population).
Mayor Brad Wiersum supported a special meeting being held prior to the regular meeting in two weeks stating Minnetonka as being an “island” since a mask mandate in neighboring Hopkins expired on Feb. 13 and St. Louis Park’s mandate is set to expire Tuesday, Feb. 22.
“We’re talking about apples and oranges,” said Councilmember Rebecca Schack, who also supported a special meeting. “Are we comfortable holding out? Because I think Mike is right. If we wait for the CDC numbers, that ordinance will expire before that happens.”
The council decided to consider adopting a resolution suspending enforcement of the ordinance at a special meeting at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 17. This is also after the latest COVID data is released.
Residents can watch the meeting live or on-demand and submit written comment to: publiccomment@minnetonkamn.gov.
Comments received by 9 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 17 will be shared with council prior to the meeting.
