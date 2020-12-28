The Minnetonka City Council provided feedback Dec. 21 on a concept plan by Doran Companies for a mixed-used development which includes a six-story, 350-unit apartment building and 6,000 square feet of retail space at 5959 Shady Oak Rd.
The concept plan review allows the council to provide feedback before the developer submits a formal application.
The City Council reviewed the original concept plan Nov. 9 and generally supported the residential use of the property but requested additional consideration for retail on site. The council members also commented on the overall mass of the building and potential impacts onto adjacent properties, especially the townhomes to the north.
Originally, the site plan identified a building setback of 50 feet from the north property line.
The revised concept plans include a reconfigured building with a majority of the building set back about 90 feet from the northerly property line, according to the staff report.
The overall height of the building was lowered by 5 feet to reduce shadow and include a green roof over a one-story parking garage on the north side of the building with a setback of about 75 feet.
“It’s dramatically improved in terms of flow and layout and in consideration of the neighbors to the north,” said Mayor Brad Wiersum.
The second option includes 6,000 square feet of retail space with a 26-stall parking lot in the southwest corner of the site, adjacent to the trail.
The main building entrance moved 110 feet to the east, aligning with the retail access road to the south, to increase the traffic queuing distance at the Shady Oak intersection, according to the revised plans.
The main entrance court moved to the south side along Shady Oak to break up the building mass along Red Circle Drive and add variety to the pedestrian view along the proposed bike and pedestrian trail location.
“I’m not seeing how retail fits into your overall scheme right now for housing,” said Councilmember Brian Kirk.
Councilmember Rebecca Schack agreed, saying mixed-use retail seems hard to fill. Schack said she otherwise liked the plan.
Councilmember Deb Calvert commented on the architecture and that it looks like so many other apartments.
Tony Kuechle of Doran said they are working to update the architecture prior to submitting a formal application.
