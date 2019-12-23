The Minnetonka City Council provided input Dec. 16 during a concept plan review for an apartment and hotel development on the Carlson Center campus.
While no formal application has been submitted, United Properties is proposing to develop an 8.93-acre parcel of the Carlson Center property located at 801 Carlson Parkway. The parcel is not developed but has lawn and landscaping improvements complementing the campus.
The two-phase development would include a six-story apartment building with 186 apartment units, a four- or five-story extended-stay hotel with 120 to 140 rooms, along with amenities such as a swimming pool and pickleball courts.
This would require an amendment to the property’s master development plan, which was originally approved in 1984 as office/hotel development.
Councilmember Rebecca Schack said she was in support of a change to residential/hotel as it seems more appropriate with the current employment trends.
“I think it would be a nice addition,” she said.
Per a new city policy, an ordinance amendment for any development requires 10% of the units to meet affordability guidelines.
The city’s affordable housing policy requires new multi-family development projects with 10 or more units to have 10% to 20% affordable housing units, and those units must be 20% of each unit type. The policy would also apply if a developer wanted to add units to an existing building. The policy requires units to remain affordable for a period of 30 years.
Councilmember Susan Carter asked how the developer would integrate affordable housing into the plans.
Currently, the developer said 10% would be unfeasible and is asking the council to reconsider this requirement, as there are additional site work costs and no subsidies are being requested of the city. Rick McKelvey of United Properties stated they cannot raise rents on their tenants to accommodate for affordable housing units.
Mayor Brad Wiersum encouraged the developer to continue working with city staff to meet this goal as part of its plan.
“We’re not saying ‘no’ we’re saying, ‘we’ll keep listening,’” Wiersum said.
“You said it’s going to be tough for you to bend, and I think it’s going to be tough for the council to bend too,”Wiersum said. “I think that’s one of the realities that we’re going to face in this, so that may take some real creativity to bridge that gap.”
