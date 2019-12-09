Minnetonka public safety facility

(IMAGE PROVIDED BY THE CITY OF MINNETONKA)

The Minnetonka City Council awarded the contract and bids to Krause Anderson for $21.4 million for remodeling the police department and building a new fire department building at 14600 Minnetonka Blvd. Construction is expected to begin in March and be completed in October 2021.

 Matt Higgins

The Minnetonka City Council on Dec. 2 awarded the contract and bids to Krause Anderson for $21.4 million for the construction of a remodeled police department and new fire department building at 14600 Minnetonka Blvd.

The total estimated cost for this project is $29.9 million, which includes construction, engineering/architecture, construction management and contingency.

As part of the award, staff members recommended including alternate two, which includes the construction of the police training space shell due to the efficiencies of scale of constructing it with the project.

Construction is expected to begin in March and completed in October 2021.

Some of the cost-saving changes include changing brick to concrete panels with a brick face, eliminating in-floor heat in the fire bays and adjusting garage door types. Bi-fold doors for the fire department would be considered if savings allow as the project progresses.

Councilmembers Deb Calvert and Susan Carter said they would’ve liked the project to include more environmentally sustainable measures such as rainwater capture and use of reclaimed wood from the trees on the site. The reclamation was eliminated due to cost.

Councilmember Rebecca Schack said it was important to note that there are a number of sustainable elements that are included in this project, such as “fairly innovative energy savings” and an architectural design that utilizes sunlight. Schack said she was also confident the council would find it in the budget to add the rainwater capture and reclaimed wood into the budget “down the road.”

“The hardest part of our job is taxing the residents and having to say no to good things,” said Mayor Brad Wiersum, noting the vote came before the city’s budget and levy hearing.

Wiersum noted that public safety is the highest priority for the city and there were things that the council didn’t include in the project, such as the bi-fold doors, that would have made for faster response times. “But we’ve said no to that for now, too,” he said, noting that while everything could always be more sustainable, this project is being “very sustainably built.”

“This is going to be a great facility,” he added.

Follow the Sun Sailor on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunsailor.

Copyright © 2019 at Sun Newspapers. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Kristen Miller is the community editor for the Sun Sailor, covering the communities of Plymouth, Hopkins and Minnetonka. Email story ideas to kristen.miller@ecm-inc.com

Load comments