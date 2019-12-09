The Minnetonka City Council unanimously adopted a 6.9 % tax levy increase, a decrease from the preliminary levy set in September at 7.7%.
The council discussed the 2020 levy and budget during the truth in taxation hearing Dec. 2. A large portion of the budget increase is for maintaining full staffing for paid-on-call firefighter services, public safety facilities funding, competitive staff wages and election costs.
The adopted levy is estimated to increase city property taxes for the median value home in Minnetonka ($378,500 for 2020) by $83 per year or 6.4%.
“I understand it’s a serious issue and it does cost real money to our residents,” said Mayor Brad Wiersum. “And I take taxing our residents very seriously, but I also argue that this is an investment in the excellence of our city.”
Wiersum also noted that the decrease from the preliminary levy will equate to an 11% reduction of the city portion of the taxes shown on the statements sent out in November, which calculated the original 7.7% preliminary levy increase.
Portions of the budget are for continuing to maintain and expand trails and the park system, communication services and sustainability efforts, with $100,000 earmarked for new sustainability efforts yet to be determined. It was also noted that $118,000 is for the removal of the remaining right-of-way trees for emerald ash borer.
The 2020 budget totals $69.77 million and the tax levy is $41.2 million.
It was noted that new development and redevelopment in the city increased the property tax base and that the levy increase is going to depend on property value.
The commercial and industrial property tax base experienced a 4.8% increase compared to single-family homes of 4.9%, and apartment properties at 7 %.
The city portion of property taxes accounts for 28% of a taxpayer’s bill, with the remaining taxes levied by the school (32%), county (32%) and other jurisdictions (8%).
The largest portion of city taxes goes to public safety (42%), along with streets/utilities (17%), general government (13%), development (10%) and recreation (9%).
The major increases to the general fund expenditures were attributed to the salary increases following labor negotiations, explained Geralyn Barone, the city manager.
The 2020 general fund budget totals $39.4 million with $29.6 million from the levy.
This total is 9.6 % greater than the 2019 adopted budget with the competitive wage structure change representing a 6.5% increase. Health insurance also increased by 13%, Barone noted.
Councilmember Rebecca Schack said she supported the efforts of the city to make sure staff is getting a “fair and living wage” so they continue to stay in the city. She noted there have been three rounds of interviews for some positions because Minnetonka’s wages were lower than other agencies.
One additional position is needed for the maintenance of the city’s expanding trails and parks. Other proposed cost increases ensure current city services in light of funding stream changes. Barone noted shifting some staff funding from the cable television fund to the general fund due to people “cutting the cord” on cable.
During the public hearing, residents challenged the property tax increase. Nancy Harrington said she fears her family will be “taxed out of the city” with an almost $700 increase to property taxes next year. She suggested the council reconsider where funds are going in other areas of the budget.
Councilmember Mike Happe said he was concerned with the tax impact on residents, especially those with a fixed income.
“It’s a big increase,” he said, though he agreed with remedying the structural problem with compensation for city employees.
Councilmember Tim Bergstedt said this year’s budget is an anomaly, in that it’s higher than past years, and also noted the levy increase ended up being lower than the 8 % increase that was anticipated earlier on in the process.
“But I think it’s a very responsible budget that will provide Minnetonka the chance to serve our residents with excellent value, excellent services that they’ve come to expect,” he said.
