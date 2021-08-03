Culvers Minnetonka

(SUN PHOTO BY Kristen Miller)

The Minnetonka City Council approved a permit and plans for a Culver’s restaurant at the former Burger King location at the intersection of Highway 7 and County Road 101. The building has sat empty since 2018. The council also approved permits for Rush Bowls within the Ridge Square North shopping center, at 13005 Ridgedale Drive. This is first location in Minnesota for Rush Bowls, which makes blended protein meals with fruit, granola, and other nutritious ingredients.

