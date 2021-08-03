Minnetonka residents along Baker Road are voicing concerns with the Three Rivers Park District’s proposed Eagle Lake and Bryant Lake Regional Trail, a 17-mile north-south regional trail that would connect to other regional trails, parks and destinations from Maple Grove to Eden Prairie.
During its meeting July 27, the Minnetonka City Council unanimously approved a master plan for the trail route, the first step of an approval process that outlines the route of the trail.
Mayor Brad Wiersum clarified that Monday’s vote was the council giving its support for a trail, not the actual design plans, which will come only after funding is obtained by the park district.
The proposed trail is a result of feedback received as part of the West Metro Regional Trail Study, which began in late 2017. Residents shared the need for enhanced crossings of major roadways along the route, including Highways 55 and 7, Excelsior Boulevard and Baker Road.
A draft master plan was first unveiled to the council in June 2020, at which time the park district began additional public outreach, including a 30-day comment period that began a year later, in June 2021.
Affected residents should have received a postcard about the engagement opportunities, according to Danny McCullough, regional trail system manager for Three Rivers Park District. Signs were also placed along the roadway on Rowland Road, at the intersection of Baker Road and on Baker Road. These signs advertised the trail project there and directed people to the website where they can get the information about the virtual meetings, McCullough said.
“A lot of people, from what we heard, are concerned about the removal of trees and other vegetation, and privacy. They’re concerned about speeding and traffic levels as well, both on the roadway and the trail, and snow removal,” he said.
There was also a lot of positive feedback, he said, regarding the connection of destination like the Lake Minnetonka Regional Trail, Hopkins West Junior High, city hall, Minnesota River Bluffs Regional Trail and Lone Lake Park.
In the next six months to a year, if the master plan is approved by the Met Council, the park district will work with city staff on a cooperative agreement that lays out the details of the plan and then work together in the future to construct the trail. However, construction and maintenance of the trail is the responsibility of the park district.
Once funding for the segments is obtained by the park district, which McCullough noted could take five to 20 years, preliminary design will take place with more input from the city and residents.
Once the impact to residents is known, the park district “will work with residents to minimize disruption and create mutually beneficial solutions” before final design and construction take place.
McCullough noted there is enough road right-of-way to construct the trail without having to purchase private property. However, there may be some instances where grading or a retaining wall will be necessary, requiring a temporary easement during the construction process, he said.
“We wouldn’t be permanently taking any property, at least from our analysis that we can tell,” he said.
During the meeting, two Baker Road residents spoke against the trail being built, also questioning the communication process of both the city and park district, regarding the matter.
“Those of us who live on the first part of Baker Road will be the most impacted,” said Amy O’Brien, during the meeting. She noted the use of right-of-way for a trail would take away her shrubs and garden, and likely impact the root system of an oak tree.
Another resident suggested the trail be constructed on Shady Oak Road instead, suggesting there would be less impact to property owners.
Councilmember Deb Calvert lives on the side of Baker Road where the trail is going to be constructed and shared her support of it, and noted that there other neighbors who support it as well.
“Every neighbor is not against this and so I feel conflicted about how people are feeling about it,” she said.
As far as communication, “there’s always room for improvement,” she said, noting COVID made it “extremely difficult” to have meaningful interactions and decision-making.
“I’m hoping that we can just come to some kind of mutually satisfactory agreement as we move forward,” she said, noting she was conflicted on the matter.
Wiersum said he sees this trail as being good for the community and for the environment by taking cars off the road.
“The standard that I view in making these hard decisions ... is will our city and will the community be better off with this amenity or without it? And I truly believe that we will be better with this amenity,” he said, noting that Minnetonka residents value the natural environment, trails and parks.
“I believe this amenity will add to the livability of Minnetonka,” he said. “It will be beneficial to the environment because I think it will create opportunities for north-south connection and opportunities for people to ride their bikes to work and do things that they can’t otherwise do without this amenity.”
For more information, including updates on the process and sharing comments, visit www.letstalkthreerivers.org/eagle-to-bryant-lake-regional-trail.
