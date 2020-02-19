Bids were approved Feb. 10 for the Opus Area improvements project by the Minnetonka City Council.
The City Council approved plans in November that include the reversal of Red Circle Drive to improve safety and address congestion in the area.
Currently, Red Circle Drive has a “hazardous weave movement” for traffic entering and exiting the Opus area. Traffic safety is expected to continue to deteriorate with increased traffic related to the future opening of the Southwest Light Rail Transit and future redevelopment.
City officials concluded in 2013 that a good remedy would be to change the flow of traffic on Red Circle Drive as vehicles enter the Opus area.
Traffic will adjust from its current counter-clockwise rotation to a clockwise rotation, with construction expected to begin in the spring and completed by the end of the year.
The project also includes the replacement of three of the 10 pedestrian bridges. These three bridges are required to be constructed concurrently with the light rail project. The remaining seven bridges are proposed to be completed in future stages to reduce impacts to traffic operations, according to the staff report.
The total cost of $6.74 million, includes funding for trail, utility and trail lighting improvements, Green Oak Drive reversal, and street rehabilitation and street lighting upgrades that would be brought to the council in the future in coordination with the Southwest Light Rail Transit project.
The total estimated construction cost has increased from $6.16 million due to the current bidding climate. However, staff members determined the budget would still provide adequate funding for the remaining projects.
The city will receive approximately $1.11 million of grant funding from state bridge funding for the three bridges.
The council awarded the bid in the amount of $4.127 million to Meyer Construction, Inc. The remaining $2.6 million includes the cost for engineering, administration, easement acquisition and contingency.
To minimize traffic impacts during construction, the timing of the bridge replacements is largely dependent on the schedule of the SWLRT project. Construction is anticipated to begin in May and be substantially complete by late fall. However, scheduling changes could occur due to the coordination with the SWLRT project.
Other business
Two road and trail improvement projects were also approved by the council. They include:
• The 2020 Twelve Oaks Center Drive/Parkers Lake Road Improvements include street and utility improvements to correct deficiencies of the aged street and underlying utilities. The improvements will also provide new pedestrian facilities, including trails and sidewalks.
Full roadway reconstruction with new curb and gutter is planned on Twelve Oaks Center Drive from Wayzata Boulevard to Parkers Lake Road, as well as Parkers Lake Road to Kingsview Lane North/the border with Plymouth.
A full roadway reconstruction and spot replacement of the curb and gutter is planned from Parkers Lake Road to Carlson Parkway.
The total estimated construction cost is $4.9 million.
• Excelsior Boulevard Trail project will be constructed in two phases.
Phase 1 will take place in 2020 and include the trail from Kinsel Road to Interstate 494, while Phase 2 of the project from Baker Road to Shady Oak Road will take place in 2021.
Carol HejlStone, park and trail planner, explained that the project was originally planned as one project, but was spread out over two phases to coordinate with the burial of the overhead power lines.
Improvements generally include a new 8-foot off-road multi-use bituminous trail, with a 4-foot wide grass boulevard matching into a concrete curb.
Pedestrian safety improvements are also planned at the intersection of Fairview Avenue and Excelsior Boulevard.
