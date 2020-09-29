The Minnetonka City Council unanimously approved the preliminary 2021 budget and tax levy, which includes a 3.5% increase from 2020, and set the public hearing for 6:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 7.
The 2021 general fund budget is estimated to be $40.6 million, an increase of 3.1% or $1.2 million. The total budget is $88 million.
At the Sept. 21 meeting, City Manager Geralyn Barone presented the budget and levy information, which she said accomplished the council’s goal of reducing the levy from the prior year’s projections without burdening future years. Last year, the projected 2021 levy increase was 5.8%.
This was done by making some adjustments to the capital improvement plan, such as delaying fleet purchases for one year and using the federal CARES Act money for pandemic-related expenses.
The estimated tax impact on a median-valued home of $390,000 will be a $5 property tax decrease for the year.
Barone explained this is due to the complicated tax system and the varying appreciations of market values.
She also noted Minnetonka’s proposed levy increase places it among the lower third when compared to similar metro cities.
The 2021 budget includes funding for new initiatives such as diversity, equity and inclusion; ranked-choice voting and sustainability.
In regard to diversity, equity and inclusion, $150,000 has been added to the budget to implement programming goals. This may include engaging the community in diversity, equity and inclusion conversations; increasing diversity in city staff hiring and appointments to boards and commissions; applying an equity lens to city policies, practices and systems; and ensuring city facilities, programs and events are inclusive.
If using the ranked-choice voting method is approved in the upcoming election, the proposed 2021 budget would include $102,000 related to the hiring of an additional election specialist to aid in handling increased election responsibilities, as well as $25,000 for voter education.
Expanding the city’s sustainability efforts, which include implementation of the Partners in Energy task force recommendations for an energy action plan and creating a sustainability commission, resulted in an additional $50,000 in addition to the $100,000 established in 2020. This includes $28,700 dedicated to hiring an additional part-time communications specialist for promoting sustainability efforts.
The public budget discussion is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 7. Residents and businesses will have the opportunity to provide feedback via the city’s website, minnetonkamn.gov, prior to the City Council’s adoption of the final budget and levy.
The council will review the budget in more detail during a study session set for Nov. 30. It was noted that the budget and levy amount can be lowered, not raised, prior to final approval.
Mayor Brad Wiersum commended city staff members for being creative and helping mitigate the impacts of 2021 “in a challenging period.”
While a zero percent impact may seem ideal, “I think the path that we’re on is proven and right for Minnetonka,” said Wiersum, noting that a lower levy tends to have greater financial implications in subsequent years.
Follow the Sun Sailor on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunsailor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.