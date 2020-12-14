The Minnetonka City Council unanimously approved the final 2021 budget and levy at the Dec. 7 meeting. The final levy did not change from the preliminary levy set in September.
The 2021 general fund budget is estimated to be $40.6 million, an increase of 3.1% or $1.2 million. The total tax levy is $42.4 million, a 3.5% increase.
The estimated property tax impact on a median-valued home of $390,000 will be a $5 decrease for the year.
City Manager Geralyn Barone explained the property tax burden shifted slightly from residential to apartments as the property base for apartment properties grew by 17.7% while single-family homes grew 3.4%. Commercial properties grew by 4.8%.
Despite the levy increase, Minnetonka is expected to be among the lower third of a group of similar metro cities when it comes to levy increases, noted Barone. Eden Prairie, Maple Grove and Brooklyn Park are projected to adopt levies below 3.5%.
Barone presented the budget and levy information, which included two changes to the capital improvement plan. Changes include the addition of a Groveland Elementary School crossing, estimated to cost $160,000; as well as advancing the purchase of public safety equipment by two years. Equipment includes helmets, gas masks, and other protective gear to enhance personnel safety.
The final adopted capital improvement plan included delaying fleet replacement by one year, an ice conditioning machine from 2021 to 2022 in the amount of $162,100 and utilizing federal Coronavirus Relief funds to purchase HVAC units in late 2020 that were originally scheduled for 2021-23, resulting in a savings of more than $1.1 million.
The 2021 budget includes funding for three new initiatives: diversity, equity and inclusion; ranked-choice voting and sustainability.
In regard to diversity, equity and inclusion, the 2021 budget includes $150,000 to include expenditures for consulting/facilitation, education initiatives, and potentially, the hiring of city staff dedicated to this initiative.
Because voters approved the ranked-choice voting method during the General Election, the 2021 budget will include $102,000 for the hiring of an additional election specialist to aid in handling increased election responsibilities and $25,000 for voter education for the 2021 local election.
Expanding the city’s sustainability efforts, which include implementation of the Partners in Energy task force recommendations for an energy action plan and creating a sustainability commission, results in an additional $50,000 in addition to the $100,000 established in 2020. This includes $28,700 dedicated to hiring an additional part-time communications specialist for promoting sustainability efforts.
