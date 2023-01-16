Updates came from a Jan. 9 council meeting
The Minnetonka City Council hit the ground running in the new year, accomplishing much in its first 2023 meeting on Jan. 9. Along with approving the purchase of The Marsh building at 15000 and 15208 Minnetonka Blvd., for $4,275,000, by the city without much discussion, the following updates occurred.
THC
The story continued to unfold for Minnetonka regarding the Minnesota State Legislature’s vote to approve certain products containing THC in 2022.
An ordinance was introduced to the council last October and was voted on by the Minnetonka City Council at the Jan. 9 meeting.
According to the meeting packet, “The city seeks to enact this licensing requirement to prevent children and young adults from purchasing and using edible THC products. The ordinance would require a license to sell edible THC products that may be legally sold under Minnesota law.”
The ordinance would require license holders to be at least 21 years old, and store clerks to be at least 18 years old. The ordinance would also “authorize criminal background checks [of license holders], [and] establish licensing and background investigation fees.”
According to the packet, “It is anticipated that the MN legislature will consider legalizing other products in the next legislative session and enact more guidelines for THC edibles regarding licensing, selling, manufacturing, and labeling products. The ordinance, as drafted, includes July 1, 2023, effective date to allow time for changes based on new legislation, if appropriate.”
Community Development Director Julie Wischnack also shared with the council the packaging requirements for these products as it pertains to appealing to young people.
“They cannot bear any likenesses or contain cartoon-like characters. This is from the League of Minnesota Cities handout, by the way. It can’t be modeled after a brand of products primarily consumed or marketed to children,” she said.
Wischnack explained to the council the actions that surrounding cities have taken, saying that Edina, Maple Grove, and Plymouth have adopted moratoriums temporarily banning the sale of THC products, while St. Louis Park, Eden Prairie, Bloomington, and Golden Valley have gone the licensing route.
She said city staff held a meeting with three businesses members Dec. 2 who were able to ask clarifying questions about this ordinance. Among the information covered, Wischnack clarified that only one background check will be required of license holders, and that if they have already completed that check for a tobacco or liquor license, they will not need to do it again.
Online sales and delivery are prohibited, and Wischnack explained that enforcement of the age requirements for the sale of these products would involve a police officer accompanying an underage person to the store to try to buy a product, much like the city currently does with tobacco and liquor.
“The city is more interested in educating folks and preventing these types of things than we are about the enforcement, but that is something that the ordinance does talk about,” she said.
After some discussion, the council all voted to adopt the proposed ordinance. Council Member Brian Kirk summarized his thoughts stating, “If the Legislature does take action, we’re going to have a framework in place; I’d rather be amending a current ordinance than starting from zero if the Legislature approves marijuana this year.”
Last Strategic Profile update
Each year, the Minnetonka City Council receives quarterly updates on the city’s progress toward its six Strategic Profile goals.
According to the meeting packet, “The strategic profile is an instrumental and living document that guides the work of the city. Providing quarterly updates on the progress of the strategic profile actions items and key strategies will help inform the city council and community on the efforts of the city.”
The six priorities the city works toward include Financial Strength and Operational Excellence, Safe and Healthy Community, Sustainability and Natural Resources, Livable and Well-Planned Development, Infrastructure and Asset Management, and Community Inclusiveness.
In the category of Financial Strength, City Manager Mike Funk said, “We do support all of these [goals] through metrics, we do have numerous metrics throughout our Strategic Plan. One thing I’ll point to is our continued growth on our taxable market value and our AAA bond rating.”
In the Safe and Healthy Community area, Funk highlighted the drafting of the Fire and Police Master Plan Study in 2022, as well as traffic safety evaluations that were conducted, the addition of two crisis negotiators for mental health response in the community, and the monitoring and analyzing of crime data.
“Efforts continue on multiple initiatives related to sustainability and environmental protection, including sustainable city operations, natural resources management, and climate resilience,” Funk said.
Relating to Livable and Well Planned Development, he said, “Working on housing issues continues to be a challenge, and I think certainly from an affordable housing aspect. We had a number of conversations this past year, as you know council, about affordable housing, and we’ll have more conversations likely in quarter one of 2023 as we continue to look at our housing stock.”
“In 2023, as you know, we have a planned project, we’ll look at zoning through the lens of equity,” Funk added. He also mentioned the preservation by the council of affordable units at Cedar Hills Townhomes in December.
Notable Infrastructure and Asset Management efforts included the goal of maintaining a pavement condition index of at least 80 on city streets and trails, as well as the creation of 0.6 new trail miles.
Finally, Community Inclusiveness goals included the rebranding of the human resources hiring practices of the city, as well as the Just Deeds initiative open house, which worked to “assist property owners with the removal of discriminatory covenants from titles” according to the city. He also noted the unexpected passing of Senior DEI Coordinator Keith Clarke in November, saying the city has been “grieving this last quarter”, while also strategizing to hire someone for this role and continue the DEI efforts in Minnetonka.
Council Member Deb Calvert made a motion to accept the results of this report, while also thanking the city staff for putting the information together, and the council unanimously voted their acceptance.
Acting mayor and alternate mayor
The council also voted on a new acting mayor and alternate acting mayor for 2023
“This is generally done at the first meeting of every year,” Funk said. “In 2022, Council Member Kirk was acting mayor, and Council Member Coakley was the alternate. Generally what’s happened then is whoever serves in that alternate role will become the acting mayor in that following year.”
A motion was made to “adopt the resolution appointing Council Member Coakley as the Acting Mayor for 2023, and Council Member Schaeppi as the Acting Mayor for 2023” by Mayor Brad Wiersum.
“I did talk with both Council Member Coakley and Council Member Schaeppi,” Wiersum said. “They both agreed to serve, so I’m grateful for that.”
Council Member Coakley joked, “I told the mayor [I would] as long as he’s here for all the meetings.”
The council unanimously approved this appointment.
