The Minnetonka City Council discussed a THC ordinance, the Strategic Profile, and the Acting Mayor.

Updates came from a Jan. 9 council meeting

The Minnetonka City Council hit the ground running in the new year, accomplishing much in its first 2023 meeting on Jan. 9. Along with approving the purchase of The Marsh building at 15000 and 15208 Minnetonka Blvd., for $4,275,000, by the city without much discussion, the following updates occurred.

