Money from district 1-2 tax increments will support affordable housing
By kaitlin mccoskey
At the June 27 meeting of the Minnetonka City Council, members voted to approve modifications to the Tax Increment Financing (TIF) district located at the Boulevard Gardens senior living community.
According to the staff report on this issue from the meeting, “This action will allow the retention of approximately $4 million of TIF pooling funds generated from 2020-2022 to continue to support affordable housing efforts in the community.”
TIF allows local governments like Minnetonka to grant incentives to developers through future tax collections.
This TIF District 1-2 was originally established in 1995 to help spur a mixed-use development.
According to Community Development Director Julie Wischnack, it was created by the city council in response to Minnetonka’s decreasing availability of affordable living options.
Wischnack said, “[the district] was kind of an early adopter of the idea of using tax increment to make affordable housing.”
After a modification in 2010, the aforementioned staff report states that the initial TIF obligation was paid in 2011, and that since then, 65% of the tax increment has been returned to Hennepin County each year, with 35% set aside for affordable housing.
However, according to Wischnack, the TIF district has yielded much more funding than anticipated in 1995.
“$5.7 million was the original tax value in 1995 for this area, today it’s worth almost $131 million, so that’s quite a jump in value,” Wischnack said.
According to the staff report, “This requires the budget to be modified to show the increased/actual increment expected to be collected through the remaining term of the district, an increased TIF revenue of approximately $4 million.”
Councilmember Kissy Coakley verified that this near $4 million would then be put into the city of Minnetonka’s affordable housing trust fund.
If the city council chose not to modify the budget, the report stated that the city would need to return any TIF money that was collected in 2022 that was over the original budget.
Councilmember Brian Kirk shared his support of this modification, while also wanting to clarify the impact this would have on city taxes.
“I totally support, wholeheartedly, affordable housing, but I just want to be clear when we say it could come back to the city, that would directly impact the tax space?” Kirk asked. “If we’re going to support it, let’s support it transparently, and know that we’re trading one thing for the other. In this particular case it would be [about $240 million] supporting the tax space versus supporting affordable housing.”
Wischnack clarified that, while that impact may be true, by approving this modification the city is also avoiding setting up new TIF districts, which would yield very small amounts of money and be very expensive to create.
Councilmember Deb Calvert shared her agreement with Kirk’s points about impacting taxpayers, and also highlighted her commitment to affordable housing. “The housing challenge in the country, it is at a crisis level, and we are not immune,” she said.
Ultimately, each member of the city council voted in favor of the modifications to TIF district 1-2.
