On August 22, the Minnetonka City Council approved a project proposal to make trail improvements along Hopkins Crossroad. This project aims to improve safety and accessibility along Hopkins Crossroad to all surrounding cities.
The proposed project stretches from Cedar Lake Road to Oak Knoll Terrace along the East side of Hopkins Crossroad, as well as the South side of Hillside Lane from Hopkins Crossroad to L.H. Tanglen Elementary School.
Director of Public Works Will Manchester explained the stretch along Hillside Road was attached to the project proposal mainly due to its “connection to the school,” noting that by including that segment in the project, the city is “much more likely” to get grant funding.
The project along Hopkins Crossroad will include 1.2 miles of new trails. These trails will be 8 feet wide, and paved with concrete curbs, while still maintaining a shoulder on the road.
“It’s a very important segment,” Manchester said. “It’s a major multi-use corridor. It’s adjacent to three schools and three religious institutions.”
He added, not only is this a critical safety improvement, but this trail will additionally complete a missing trail connection, providing nearby trail access to Hopkins, St. Louis Park, and Plymouth, and add to the city’s sustainability efforts by incorporating storm water drainage and treatment features.
This section of the trail is not only “adjacent” to L.H. Tanglen Elementary, but it also runs near Hopkins North Junior High and Hopkins High School. Manchester shared that for all these reasons, this segment of the trail project is considered the “fifth highest priority segment in Minnetonka’s Trail Improvement Plan”.
The section of trail along Hillside Lane connects to that of Hopkins Crossroad, and is considered the 18th highest priority of the Trail Improvement Plan.
While the council is currently discussing this project, Manchester said it “wouldn’t be constructed until 2024. But it is before you tonight to begin working on the utility line burial, which would occur in 2023.”
Following the project presentation, Council Member Deb Calvert expressed her support for the project.
“This is very exciting,” she said, noting that the schools and places of worship near the proposed project site make it very important. “When [the Habad Center] came by and added a place of worship, especially for a congregation that does walk-to services, I think this is great.”
She added the importance of remembering the trail projects that were ranked above these in the future too, saying “I know there are residents out there who think their trail portion is equally as important”.
Council Member Rebecca Schack echoed Calvert’s sentiments, saying the diversity in culture and income of this part of Minnetonka makes it a particularly important location for these trail improvements, which will aid in access to all types of transportation.
In light of these points, the council voted unanimously to approve the trail project.
