The City Council heard a breakdown of the plan on Dec. 5
At the Dec. 5 meeting of the Minnetonka City Council, the council discussed the 2023 operating budget and tax levies for the City.
City Manager Mike Funk gave a presentation breaking down the expenses and tax plans for 2023. He explained that the budget timeline is “an eight-month process”, beginning around March or April each year and extending through December.
“It’s important to illustrate the amount of work, and effort, and discussion that goes into repairing each year’s levy and our operating budget,” Funk said.
Relating to the 2023 tax levy, Funk shared that the actual levy will be slightly lower than the projected ceiling that was discussed back in September.
“That preliminary levy was 6.85%,” he said. “That is a ceiling that was created in September. And tonight, what we’re recommending as staff is a levy of 6.74%. That is lower than the September preliminary levy.”
Funk explained, “We’ve been able to utilize some funds this year, had some savings this year, that will not only be used to reduce that levy slightly for 2023, but also have a positive impact as we look ahead to 2024.”
He shared that this tax levy percentage will equate to roughly $3 million.
“There’s a number of factors that go into determining property taxes,” Funk said. “One is valuations. That is not in the city’s control, as you know. This year, those values raised, on average, 16.1%.” He explained that the values of properties are driven by “sales and market data”, and that Minnetonka is “not alone” in valuations increasing, that it was a statewide phenomenon.
According to Funk’s data, the median value of a home in Minnetonka increased from $405,400 in 2021 to $468,500 in 2022. Although some of these numbers seem large, the 16.1% increase in property value means that the median-valued home in Minnetonka would see a tax increase of approximately $8.25 per month, or $97 per year.
Funk went on to explain that shifts in tax classes are another factor in determining property taxes. “As we know, there’s different tax classes, and each year the Legislature tends to revisit those,” He said. “When you shift taxes from residential to either business, to commercial, to multifamily, that has an impact in terms of how that affects every homeowner’s individual property tax. That again, is not in our control, because that is driven by state statute and legislative decisions.”
Funk said that the third factor, which the Minnetonka City Council and staff does have some control over, is individual levies; hence, the council’s discussion of the levy. He explained that the tax levy distribution consists of 34% of an individual’s property tax going to schools, 31% going to Hennepin County, 29% going to the city of Minnetonka, and the remaining 6% going to other taxing districts, such as watershed districts.
According to data regarding the tax capacity by property class, Minnetonka commercial and industrial taxes have decreased to 27% in 2022 from 31% of the city’s tax space in 2021. Both individual and apartment tax contributions have increased, with individuals making up 61% of the tax space in 2022 from 58% in 2021, and apartments making up 12% in 2022 from 11% in 2021.
Minnetonka Finance Director Darin Nelson explained that adding apartment complexes to Minnetonka, along with increased property valuations, adds to the tax space and therefore “decreases the tax burden for the other existing taxpayers”.
“That’s what you really want to add to the tax space, not just increase in [property] values, because increasing the values doesn’t necessarily make the [pie chart] bigger, it just redistributes it a little,” he said.
After sharing this data and explaining why these numbers are the way they are, Funk went on to explain just where the tax money will go.
“Property taxes, in essence, fund three different areas,” he said. “Property taxes fund capital, we often call that CIP which is Capital Improvement Programming. [They fund] operations; we have eight departments, so they’re in essence funding our eight departments within the city. And then the third part of that funding effort is toward debt service.”
Funk shared that 78% of the tax levy will go toward city operations, 19% will go toward CIP, and 3% will go toward debt service.
Included in this funding breakdown, Funk shared that the city will be able to hire two full-time firefighter technicians (which will provide 24/7 staffing at Minnetonka Fire Station #3), as well as one full-time data analyst (for more proactive resource distribution), one full-time park maintenance worker (for $25,000 savings on seasonal salaries, as well as more reliable shift coverage), and one full-time wellness and safety specialist. This will also go towards funding four legal assistants moving from part-time to full-time employees.
Also included in the tax levy funding allocation is renovation funding for the Minnetonka Community Center (which will be paid in 2024), as well as funding to maintain positive city reserves, which Funk shared helps the city maintain its AAA bond rating.
The Minnetonka City Council unanimously supported the adoption of the 2023 tax budget and levy. Mayor Brad Wiersum shared his insight on the importance of this funding, as well as his philosophy about how funding reflects a city’s values.
“Everyone who talked about inflation here tonight knows that your costs are going up, my costs are going up, and frankly the city’s costs are going up too. And one of the things we do as a city council is working hard to maintain our level of service,” he explained. “We value public safety, and we invest in it. We value our fire department, and we’ve invested in it.”
Wiersum added his understanding that looking at what services the city provides are truly essential is an important aspect of budgeting, while at the same time reminding people that there are some costs due to the pandemic or other outside factors that are not “elective costs”, but rather mandatory increases that need to be paid.
“Taxing my residents is the most daunting task I face,” he said. “I really, really have a hard time reaching my hand into your pocket and spending it for what I think is the right thing for the city to do. I take it very seriously, and I appreciate everyone who has something to say, both positive and negative, about how we do it, and we are always looking for ways to improve.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.