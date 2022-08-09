At the Aug. 1 meeting of the Minnetonka City Council, the council members voted to amend the existing city code regarding the sale of tobacco. Updating section 625 of the city code has been an ongoing process, with previous amendments in 2020 and 2018.
This amendment comes after the city council adopted a moratorium on Nov. 21 of 2021, which expired on March 30 of 2022, and was extended until August 31.
Community Development Director Julie Wischnack shared the original reasoning for this moratorium, saying, “We did raise an issue to the council about a second tobacco store location near a school. It was in the same strip mall area as another exclusive tobacco store.”
The updates to section 625 state that “no new license may be issued to an exclusive tobacco store” if the license would cause the total number of exclusive tobacco stores in the city to exceed six, or if the proposed store would be within 2,000 feet of a school, or if there is already a licensed tobacco store on the same property.
“The proposed ordinance is really about capping the number of exclusive licenses,” Wischnack said.
Of the restriction of tobacco stores being in close proximity to a school, she added, “This is particularly important. I think a lot of people think that school locations are set, but they’re not. And so, schools pop up here and there, because, you have a charter school, or some kind of daycare with a school, there’s all kinds of different iterations of a school in today’s society.”
The updated section also contains a caveat, that if a currently licensed exclusive tobacco store is sold, the issuing of a new license for another tobacco store at that location will not be prohibited by the other parameters named in this section (distance from a school, number of exclusive stores, etc.)
Wischnack said that the updated ordinance was shared with both tobacco license holders and community members through a post on Minnetonka Matters. Feedback was received and the ordinance was updated, after which those who gave feedback showed “satisfaction” with the code update.
“I appreciate the input from our residents,” added Mayor Brad Wiersum, “I think they were helpful in this process.”
Eventually, a motion was given by council member Deb Calvert and a second was provided by council member Kissy Coakley, and was approved by all members of the council.
