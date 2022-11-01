At the Oct. 24 meeting of the Minnetonka City Council, several items were discussed and passed unanimously by the council. These included the introduction of a tetrahydrocannabinol licensing ordinance, the approval of Juneteenth as a city holiday, and the rejection of Minnetonka Community Center upgrade bids.
THC Ordinance
The council also addressed an ordinance that was introduced that would establish licensing requirements for “the sale or disposal of edible products containing THC”.
“This is an introduction of an ordinance that would license the sale of these products in Minnetonka,” Community Development Director Julie Wischnack said. “Under the law, Minnesotans 21 and over can now buy edibles. Those edibles are 5 milligrams per serving with a limit of 50 milligrams per package. And it does have to have that 0.3% THC concentration.
“Today it is legal to sell these products anywhere, except for liquor stores. So the proposed ordinance would require a license, not unlike liquor or tobacco. We do license those currently, they function much the same.”
The proposed ordinance details that license holders would need to be at least 21 years old, with sales clerks at least 18 years old, that licenses would be non-transferrable, no sampling would be permitted, and that sales could only be done in-store. It also would authorize criminal background checks for license holders.
Wischnack shared that the final council adoption will occur Nov. 28.
Councilmember Kissy Coakley shared her thoughts on adopting this ordinance, asking how this licensing would apply to other ingested THC products, such as juices and brownies, and how it would be enforced by police. “I’m curious if we’re going to be looking at that for the future,” Coakley said.
“People of color have really been criminalized for selling, using products [like] marijuana,” she added. “I feel like businesses are going to capitalize on something we’ve been criminalized for, and so I’m thinking about it from that perspective. Are we going to be criminalized, as people of color, again for selling, using, and distributing like everyone else is?”
“The ordinance will be enforced uniformly,” City Attorney Corrine Heine responded, “It’s simply going to be an issue of, are you complying with the very specific requirements in the statute.
“There are still many cannabinoid products that are not legal to sell, or possess, or consume in the state. That’s all regulated by the legislature, and this ordinance is not getting at any of that.”
Councilmember Kimberly Wilburn asked staff, “Is there any provision in here about having to be a certain distance from schools, like [tobacco and alcohol]?”
Wischnack responded that currently, there are no such restrictions, due to the “vast” number and differences in stores that could obtain a license. However, she said if it is a council concern it can be considered.
Councilmember Bradley Schaeppi asked about the complication of online orders with licensing regulations, to which Heine responded that the licensing ordinance restricts the sale of THC products in Minnetonka to a “person-to-person” sale.
Ultimately, the council unanimously voted to approve the introduction of the ordinance for future discussion and work.
Juneteenth
The council voted unanimously to “establish Juneteenth, June 19, as a city holiday”.
According to the meeting packet, after a proclamation was made earlier this year, the Minnetonka City Council discussed the concept of establishing Juneteenth as a city holiday on Sept. 19, and the ordinance was introduced at the Oct. 4 meeting.
“In 2021, the federal government enacted the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act, establishing June 19 as a national holiday,” the packet stated. “The State of Minnesota has not yet enacted legislation to recognize Juneteenth as a state holiday; however, many local government entities in Minnesota recognize the date as a local holiday. Those entities include Hennepin County and comparable or nearby cities of Bloomington, Burnsville and Edina.”
“By observing Juneteenth as a holiday, the city commemorates the end of historic enslavement of Black Americans and expresses its commitment to an equitable and inclusive future for all,” it states.
Community Center Renovation
“On Oct. 4, 2022 bids were opened for the proposed renovation of the community center,” said Will Manchester, director of public works. He shared that the proposed renovations would include upgrades to dining areas, public meeting rooms, increase restroom capacities, increase accessibility, and upgrade technology in the building.
Manchester shared, “Unfortunately on bid day, we only had nine of 18 divisions submitted, and the process didn’t produce adequate bids that we were looking for.
“At this time, based on the total project cost and the budget, staff is recommending to reject those bids. We did review the project, and staff is recommending rebidding the project.”
Manchester said a similar remodel approach to the city hall remodel in 2019, using a general contractor, is being recommended.
If this motion was accepted, Manchester shared the council would look at the new bids in early Nov., and ideally begin the project in late Nov. or early Dec.
The council voted unanimously to reject the current bids for the project.
Follow the Sun Sailor on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunsailor.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.