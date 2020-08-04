After several virtual meetings, the Minnetonka Charter Commission passed a resolution July 28 rejecting the ranked-choice voting charter amendment proposed by the city council, asking it to rescind the ordinance.
At its first June meeting, the Minnetonka City Council adopted an ordinance to amend the city charter requiring the use of ranked-choice voting for municipal elections and remove all references to primaries from the charter.
This accelerated the process for the Charter Commission to further study the impacts of the amendment and whether it would be in the best interest of residents.
Ranked-choice voting eliminates the need for a primary because voters can rank candidates in order of preference. If a candidate reaches a majority of the votes cast that candidate is the winner, but if they do not, the candidate with the least first-choice votes is eliminated and another round of counting takes place to divvy up the remaining votes based on their ranking until a majority is reached. Subsequent rounds can take place after the second round of tallying votes.
The commission had up to 60 days, or until Aug. 7, to review the proposed amendment, though it could potentially take up to 150 days, or until Nov. 5, if more information was requested.
As part of its review, the commission met six times in which it heard from advocates and opponents of ranked choice voting; public elections officials from the State of Minnesota, Hennepin County, Minneapolis, St. Louis Park and Minneapolis; and numerous residents. The commission also reviewed scholarly articles, surveys and other information regarding ranked choice voting.
Commissioner Terry Schneider supported an extension of the process to give the commission more time to thoroughly reexamine the pros and cons of ranked choice voting and come up with a plan with the city council that would include community engagement and open dialogue. It was noted that the pandemic has hindered communication and education efforts to fully inform voters prior to the November election.
Citing limitations surrounding the current pandemic, Schneider recommended this be considered for the 2021 election to better inform voters on this issue.
Commissioner Karen Anderson did not support an extension. Rather she proposed a rejection citing she found only three advantages to going to ranked choice voting but more than a dozen disadvantages.
“I’m believing that the additional time used would simply verify the facts and the data and the research that we’ve done that shows ranked choice voting to be an inappropriate voting method for the city at this time,” Anderson said. “It doesn’t improve upon the current methods of voting.”
She also noted the staff time and other resources that would be needed for an extension.
Some of the reasons cited by the commission for rejecting ranked choice voting were the lack of in-person meetings due to the pandemic, an increase in annual election costs, exhausted votes, and no credible evidence to support that ranked choice voting consistently increases voter turnout, a claim made by proponents.
Even with the removal of primary elections, implementation of ranked choice voting will increase, not reduce, city election costs, as proponents have argued, according to city staff.
According to conservative estimates by city staff, implementation of ranked choice voting is likely to increase annual election costs by $67,853 to $106,063, not including additional costs for voter outreach.
Ranked choice voting can result in exhausted ballots, which are excluded from the final count because all of the candidates marked are no longer in the race. Any voter who elects to vote for only their preferred candidate risks having their ballot eliminated by ballot exhaustion. Similarly, even if a voter ranks three different candidates, the voter’s ballot may be exhausted if there are more than three candidates running.
It was also noted that St. Louis Park is the only other city besides Minneapolis and St. Paul that uses this current method (used for the first and only time in November), therefore there is “an inadequate track record” to determine whether this is a good alternative for Minnetonka, according to the Charter Commission.
It was noted that commission is willing to work with the city council in developing a schedule under which the issue of ranked choice voting could be submitted to the voters in the future, “after voters have had multiple opportunities to participate in in-person meetings, to learn about ranked choice voting, and to cast their ballots without the chilling effect of a health pandemic.”
The council will decide Monday, Aug. 10 whether to put the proposed amendment on the Nov. 2020 ballot, and corresponding ballot language.
