For the first time, Minnetonka residents voted in the city election Nov. 2 using ranked-choice voting, in which a winner is declared after winning a majority (50% + 1) of the votes.
If this is not achieved in the first round with the first choice votes, there are additional rounds of tabulation using second and third choices and eliminating the candidate with the fewest votes each round.
In the mayoral election, incumbent Brad Wiersum was declared the winner in the first round, having received 6,897 votes, which was 62.61% of the votes, according to unofficial results. His contender, John Kuhl had 37.2% of votes in the first round.
In the council race for Seat A, incumbent Deb Calvert was also re-elected in the first round, having received 5,881 votes for 54.51%. Wyn Ray followed with 2138 votes for 18.84%.
For Seat B, since no candidate won a majority (50% + 1) in the first round, city elections staff underwent four rounds of tabulation Nov. 3 to determine Kimberly Wilburn as the newly elected with a total of 5,205 votes for 51.07%. Stacy Cranbrook followed with 3291 votes or 32.30%.
In a statement, Wiersum thanked Minnetonka voters for their support and for the chance to serve a second term as Minnetonka mayor.
“Minnetonka is an outstanding city, and I think our residents believe the city is well run and that it provides them with quality services at a reasonable price,” he said. “As the last several years have shown, these are challenging times. Having a mayor who knows the city well and can offer experienced, proven leadership is valued by a majority of Minnetonka voters. I look forward to leading the city of Minnetonka forward over the next four years. It is a privilege to serve the residents of Minnetonka.”
Calvert said she is “grateful for and humbled by the faith” the voters of Minnetonka have placed in her to serve a second term on the council.
“I aim to make them proud of their vote over the next four years,” she added. “It was great to talk to so many thoughtful, engaged voters around the city.”
Wilburn, a 23-year-resident of Minnetonka, is excited to be joining the Minnetonka City Council in January after being elected in the city’s first ranked-choice voting election.
“I look forward to working with councilmembers and continuing community conversations and collaboration,” she said in a statement. “I know that we can do great things together.”
Voter turnout for this election was 28.65%, higher than the last two council elections. In 2019, voter turnout was at 15.17% and 20.6% in 2017.
Because this is the first year the city has used ranked-choice voting, city staff was reluctant to credit the increase in voter turnout to the new voting method as there could be a number of factors.
These unofficial results will be canvassed at the next Minnetonka City Council meeting Monday, Nov. 8 along with a summary of the election process.
