The groundbreaking video game therapy was created by Dolly Lowery
Dolly Lowery is a mother and entrepreneur who launched her business BrainyAct by Kinuu in Minnetonka with the hopes of providing affordable therapy to those with learning disabilities. After the success of the first BrainyAct video game therapy program, she is now opening a second treatment center in Delaware.
According to previous Sun Newspapers reports, “After 1,200 clinic visits to help her son, Lowery, who’s a researcher and IT sales professional, began thinking of ways to find more affordable options” for children experiencing “attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, autism spectrum disorder, dyslexia, sensory issues or emotional behavior disorders”.
Along with Dr. Nelson Mañé D.C., M.D., she created the video game therapy BrainyAct, “a series of interactive video games that help improve children’s brain imbalances and motor-sensory abilities” by “stimulat[ing] under-connected pathways in the brain and creat[ing] synchronization between the body and brain through repetition and frequency.”
After finding success with her first center in Minnesota, Lowery is eager to open another center and continue helping those in need.
“Our Delaware location came about because we’re working with the University of Delaware. They’re doing a second clinical study, and they’re enrolling patients right now,” Lowery said. “They wanted us to have a location also to offer it to the community.”
She explained that this location will be inside a community center, which was retrofitted to accommodate families with autism.
Additionally, Lowery said “We’re combined with another company in Elk River, and they’re offering our program. For that, it was about accessibility for other families; they don’t have to drive an hour and a half [to Minnetonka].”
On top of these locations that are offering BrainyAct to communities, Lowery said that integrating video game therapy in schools will be a top priority.
“We just started working with Nativity in St. Paul,” Lowery said. “We set up our system inside the school, and we do training. We trained a gym teacher and the assistant principal, and so they’re offering it for four months.
“I really believe schools are a great place to solve this problem. Families look to the doctors, therapists, and schools to solve the problem, and oftentimes the schools don’t have the time or resources, and they’re outweighed by the kids that need help.”
Despite this, Lowery explained why schools offer a great environment to perform the BrainyAct therapy.
“Schools are a natural gateway because the kids will oftentimes perform better for teachers than they will for parents, [because they] are in that learning and exercise environment, and doing things, whereas home can be a space of relaxation,” she said.
While Lowery believes school is the ideal place for all children to develop their skills with BrainyAct, she admitted it has been difficult to integrate the program in public schools.
“We do a lot better with non-public schools right now. Unfortunately that’s just the way it is with the funding,” Lowery said. “We’ve tried obviously, a lot, there’s just a lot of red tape with how their funding works and how they can deliver services.”
Regardless of setting, Lowery shared that BrainyAct has shown promising results in the improvement of many different skills.
“We had a 23-year-old with severe autism, and he did fantastic. His handwriting, you can see noticeable changes after about 25 hours. And then we had two sisters, ages 26 and 28, that had really good changes,” Lowery said. “One of them started speaking.”
In light of these amazing results, Lowery said she hopes to continue integrating BrainyAct in schools and sharing this unique and effective therapy with as many people as possible.
“We’ve started to work with adults,” Lowery added, as BrainyAct was originally aimed at children ages 6-14. ”Up to age 30. Adults with autism are really, really under-served in our county, and so I want to expand access for young adults. [They] have so much ability and capacity to become part of our workforce, to engage companies in a different way, and they bring such a different skill set and points of view”.
Lowery said that not only has BrainyAct proven effective for those with learning disabilities, but for neurotypical people improving their coordination as well.
“We want to work more with adoption as well,” Lowery explained. “When you have early adoption trauma, oftentimes kids are in fight or flight mode. We had a family that purchased it for one [adopted] child, and it made dramatic changes. And so then she bought it for two more [adopted] children”.
The full extent of the success of BrainyAct in helping all kinds of people with various experiences and conditions may soon be revealed. “This coming year, we’re working with a school in New Jersey, and we’re going to do before-and-after brain scans, so we’ll be able to see the physical changes,” Lowery said. “So that’s huge because that’ll be the first in the country to do a therapeutic intervention such as ours with brain scans.”
More information about BrainyAct can be found at www.BrainyAct.com, or by contacting the Minnetonka center located at 16202 MN-7, Minnetonka, MN 55345.
