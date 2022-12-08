1

BrainyAct is a video game therapy created by Dolly Lowery and Dr. Nelson Mañé D.C., M.D. 

The groundbreaking video game therapy

Dolly Lowery is a mother and entrepreneur who launched her business BrainyAct by Kinuu in Minnetonka with the hopes of providing affordable therapy to those with learning disabilities. After the success of the first BrainyAct video game therapy program, she is now opening a second treatment center in Delaware.

