Work includes street and utility improvements and trail construction
The city of Minnetonka has chosen a contractor for the Tonka-Woodcroft Improvements Project.
The Minnetonka City Council voted March 21 to award a $23.23 million contract to St. Cloud-based R.L. Larson Excavating, Inc., which was the lowest out of the six contractors who submitted offers. The bid came in above the engineer’s estimate of $21.79 million.
The street and utility improvements work is meant to help ensure reliable services to residents in the area south of Minnetonka Boulevard from Larchwood Drive to Steele Street. The area includes Larchwood Drive, Croftview Terrace, Druid Lane, Meadow Lane, Woodcroft Drive, The Mall, Fairlawn Drive, Hazelmoor Place, Elmwood Place, Moorland Road, Steele Street, Hillside Terrace, Linden Drive, Tonka Lane, Larchwood Circle, The Strand, Moorland Circle, Tonkaway Road and Minnetonka Boulevard.
“The project includes full roadway replacement, water main replacement, sanitary sewer repairs and new storm sewer as well as water quality improvements,” said Will Manchester, the city’s public works director.
The overall work also includes the construction of a trail along the north side of Minnetonka Boulevard from Woodlawn Avenue to Tonkawood Road, with an enhanced pedestrian crossing near Groveland Elementary School. The planned multi-use paved trail will be 8 feet wide for both pedestrians and bicyclists. The Minnetonka Boulevard Trail project will include the burial of overhead power lines before the installation of the trail. According to city leaders, the new trail is meant to improve safety, connectivity and mobility along Minnetonka Boulevard.
The total estimated construction cost for the Tonka-Woodcroft Improvements Project, including engineering, administration and contingency, is $29.7 million. The overall project is budgeted for 2022 and 2023 within the city’s 2022-2026 Capital Improvements Program.
City staff has been working with the county regarding funding for a portion of the project with a $135,000 grant from the Hennepin County Bikeway Participation program.
Manchester noted that during the neighborhood meeting for the Minnetonka Boulevard Trail project, there were parking issues raised related to student drop-off and pick-up at Groveland Elementary. Because of this, the Minnetonka City Council decided to adopt a resolution authorizing a 500-foot no-parking zone and the installation of “no parking” signs on Woodlawn Avenue near the school.
According to city leaders, permanent and temporary easements are required from five properties in the Tonka-Woodcroft neighborhood and 20 properties along Minnetonka Boulevard for the construction work. Property owners within the neighborhood have been contacted directly and the easement acquisition process is ongoing. Easements for the trail are not needed until 2023 and the easement acquisition process will continue throughout 2022.
“These projects are certainly disruptive. ... There’s certainly tree removal. There’s a lot of times where driveways will be impacted,” the public works director said. “We make sure to maintain those accesses every day, so it’s not anything where we wouldn’t notify residents. ... We’ll have a construction inspector that’s on-site full time during this project so that there’s somebody from the city out there as well constantly working with residents and the contractor making sure things are running smoothly.”
Work on the Tonka-Woodcroft Improvements Project is scheduled to begin this spring and is planned to be completed in multiple phases over two constructions seasons in 2022 and 2023.
City staff is planning to communicate the latest construction information and schedule through newsletter mailings and on the city’s website. Residents can also sign up for email and text updates. For more information, visit bit.ly/36JfRPq.
Follow the Sun Sailor on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunsailor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.