Semi-retired pastor Bill Chadwick of Minnetonka hopes to add “award-winning author” to his list of titles for his first book “Still Laughing, Still Learning (Still Looking for a Good Title): Mostly True Stories of Family, Friends, Faith and Foibles.”
Co-pastor of St. Luke Presbyterian Church in Minnetonka from 1995 to 2001 and senior pastor of Oak Grove Presbyterian in Bloomington from 2009 to 2019, Chadwick has retired from full-time ministry but continues part-time as a guest preacher and was leading retreats before the pandemic.
When not preaching or writing, Chadwick can be found spending time with his family, biking, fishing, writing or making people laugh at a Twin Cities comedy club, where he hopes to soon return.
Unfortunately for Chadwick, his first book was released three months prior to the start of the pandemic.
While he was able to do a fair number of book events and readings, Chadwick said he hopes to start doing more soon with three events planned, but not yet scheduled.
The book is described as “a collection of brief stories on topics ranging from marriage and parenting to aging and death, from baldness and biking to Santa and scars. Sometimes hilarious, and sometimes deeply moving, sometimes both simultaneously.”
Chadwick noted the book is also written in the style of American novelist and non-fiction writer Anne Lamott as well as Robert Fulghum, the bestselling author of “All I Really Need To Know I Learned in Kindergarten.”
The author was recently informed he is one of two finalists for the Midwest Book Award in the category of non-fiction humor, for which he is “honored” and “a bit surprised.” The award will be announced June 26.
“Not that I don’t think the book is good, but because it doesn’t fit easily into any category,” Chadwick said. “Yes, it’s funny, but it’s not a ‘comedy’ book.”
While some of the stories have a theological perspective, it’s also not a ‘religious’ book, he said. It’s also not a memoir, though it has some stories about his life and family.
The Sun Sailor asked Chadwick a few questions on what inspired him as an author and comedian.
SS: What inspired you to write “Still Laughing, Still Learning (Still Looking for a Good Title): Mostly True Stories of Family, Friends, Faith and Foibles?”
Chadwick: I used some of these stories as sermon illustrations over the years and occasionally a parishioner would comment, “You’re such a good storyteller. You should put these in a book.” I thought that a book could reach beyond my congregations and friends and provide some encouragement in the challenges of life to a wider audience. At the very least, my kids would have a written record of some of their dad’s wisdom (and foibles).
What inspired you to be a stand-up comedian?
Who doesn’t like to make people laugh? I did some comedy 30 years ago, but gave it up when we began to have kids. I always liked to use humor in my preaching and teaching and writing in the church. Now in semi-retirement, I have the time to pursue actual stand-up again. Most comics starting out are young, maybe 22-32. It’s a blast for me to hang around these kids. Obviously, the pandemic put a halt to my comedy career, but I hope to get out again in a couple of months. There is a sample gig on my website: billchadwick.com.
What do you hope readers take away from reading your book?
I hope that readers will be helped to see the beauty—as well as the humor and holiness—in the ordinary events of life. While not explicitly a “religious” book, some of the stories will help readers see a face of faith that is less judgmental and much more inclusive and concerned about social justice than that of the “Christianity” prominent in the daily news. (Finally, I hope readers will be inspired to write glowing reviews and buy dozens of copies as gifts for their friends.)
Where can people purchase it?
The book is available locally, Excelsior Bay Books and can also be purchased on Amazon in both paperback and Kindle versions. An audiobook, read by the author and professionally produced, is available at billchadwick.com.
