After more than 30 years of fire service, community members gathered to celebrate Flanders’ life
By kaitlin mccoskey
The memorial service for Assistant Chief Jim Flanders of the Minnetonka Fire Department took place at 11 a.m. on July 22 in the Hopkins High School auditorium. While the service was a memorial, the outpouring of love, memories, and jokes from times spent with Flanders made the event feel like a true celebration of life.
Flanders died unexpectedly July 16. According to a press release by the city of Minnetonka, Flanders was found unresponsive in his home, and fellow firefighters and police officers performed lifesaving measures. Flanders was transported to a hospital, where he later died. He was 59 years old.
At the service, Minnetonka Fire Chief John Vance addressed the crowd gathered to honor Flanders.
“We appreciate the outpouring of love and support we’ve received since Jim passed on Saturday,” said Vance. “He loved his family, he loved his job, and he loved all of you.”
Vance also thanked Flanders’ family, noting how difficult it is to have a family member work in public safety, and thanking his family for sharing Flanders’ time with the fire department. “We’re in a very serious business, but Jim always made it more fun,” said Vance.
He added, with a laugh, “Jim would have hated all this, especially being the center of attention.”
Flanders’ son, James Flanders, performed several songs at the memorial service, and also spoke about his father.
“I really appreciate each and every one of you being here,” he said. While noting that it would be easy to stand on stage and make a tearful eulogy for his father, James Flanders said, “I feel like it’s my job to bring some levity, because God this sucks. So, I’m going to mess around a bit, because that’s what he always did.”
James Flanders then shared memories of his father, and lightheartedly joked about the fire safety he learned growing up as the son of a firefighter.
Following the service, a funeral procession, including fire response vehicles from the surrounding area, was led to Shady Oak Cemetery, where a private internment took place.
City Manager Mike Funk spoke about Jim Flanders’ legacy in the Minnetonka Fire Department at the city council meeting on July 18. “Jim spent 32 years with our fire department, and was a career firefighter for us for over two decades,” Funk said. “His most recent role with the city was the Assistant Fire Chief, and his role’s responsibilities were dedicated to emergency medical services and emergency management.”
Funk also noted the many condolences received by the city, the fire department, and Flanders’ family from community members and surrounding cities. “Police and fire departments, they have a tremendous support network,” Funk said. “Certainly that is the case here.”
Minnetonka Mayor Brad Wiersum echoed Funk’s sentiments about Flanders’ impact on the Minnetonka community, and extended his condolences to Flanders’ family and fire colleagues.
Wiersum also added that the city did not plan a formal event to honor Flanders that evening because funeral arrangements had not yet been made, but that he “did not want to let the evening pass” without acknowledging the loss of Assistant Fire Chief Flanders.
Follow the Sun Sailor on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunsailor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.