The Minnetonka City Council approved the 2022 preliminary tax levy at $44,815,000, which is a 5.6% increase from 2021, during its meeting Sept. 13.
The increase is primarily due to the restoration of last year’s capital improvement fund, as well as the addition of nine full-time firefighters.
The draft general fund 2022 budget is estimated to be $43.5 million, an increase of 7% or $3 million.
“I think this is a good budget, and I think it’s fair to our residents,” said Mayor Brad Wiersum.
He noted that 40% of the levy increase is related to capital improvements and outlined ways Minnetonka is different from neighboring cities because it doesn’t rely on assessments for road improvements, nor does it collect revenue from a hotel tax or a municipal liquor store.
Last year’s tax impact was comparably less for median value homes (averaging a $5 increase), as other property types lessened the burden of the 3.5% levy increase.
Preliminary tax impacts on a median-valued home that increased in value 3.7% to $405,400 will see a tax increase of $97 or 6.99%. The reduction in personal property tax capacity increased the tax burden on median-valued homes by an additional $7. Each home’s valuation is unique and will vary depending upon its specific change in assessed value.
“My expectation is we’re going to hear from more people this year because while the percentage rate of our increase is not so dramatic, the impact going to be multiplied by a meaningful factor,” Wiersum said.
The 2022 proposed operating and capital budgets require an overall tax levy increase of 5.6% primarily to maintain city services. This also includes the use of $1 million of the $4.7 million in federal funding through the American Rescue Plan Act, which will subsidize the levy increase.
The largest increase of 4.3% is associated with adding personnel including nine full-time firefighters, which adds $950,000 to the 2022 budget.
The fire department has applied for a federal Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response grant which would increase the number of full-time employees from 11 to 24 to strengthen response times and provide additional staff to ensure effective operations. If awarded, the grant would provide 100% funding for 13 firefighters for three years.
Other additions include $192,000 for two information technology staff, $146,000 for additional seasonal salaries for recreational services, and $646,000 or 2.7% increase for the cost of living adjustments for employees.
Approximately 2.3% of the 5.6% levy increase is related to the Capital Improvements Program for 2022-26. More than $137 million will go toward capital projects during the next five years including major local street reconstructions in the Groveland-Bay Road and Tonka-Woodcroft areas, along with additional facility improvements to save energy and resources.
It also restores a portion of the capital levy that was reduced last year.
The preliminary tax levy must be certified by Sept. 30. It is the maximum amount the city can levy, and it can decrease before a final levy is approved following a public hearing set for 6:30 p.m. Dec. 6.
