The Minnetonka City Council approved the final levy amount of 5.6% without reducing it from the preliminary amount approved in September.
City council and staff had anticipated lowering the amount if the fire department had been awarded a federal grant to cover the cost of hiring nine additional firefighters, which will increase the budget by approximately $950,000 - the largest portion of the increase.
However, the department did not make the cut for the Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response grant, which would’ve provided 100% funding for 13 firefighters for the next three years. It would have allowed the city to increase the number of full-time employees from 11 to 24 in an effort to strengthen response times and provide additional staff to ensure effective operations. Instead, the department will move forward with nine new firefighters rather than 13 firefighters this year using levy dollars, according to Minnetonka Finance Director Darin Nelson.
The city plans to apply again in the future.
“I think we’d all hoped that the federal safety grant had come through,” said Councilmember Brian Kirk. “If that had happened, it would have put us down at least a couple more percentage points.”
Councilmember Deb Calvert said she was very disappointed about the SAFER grant, but that maintaining safety is one of the major responsibilities they have as elected officials.
“Even though it’s financially painful, it’s also - in terms of public safety - responsible,” she said.
The 2022 operating and capital budgets require an overall tax levy increase of 5.6% primarily to maintain city services. This also includes the use of $1 million of the $4.7 million in federal funding through the American Rescue Plan Act, which was used to subsidize the levy increase.
While the largest increase of 4.3% is associated with adding nine full-time firefighters, other additions include $192,000 for two information technology staff, $146,000 for additional seasonal salaries for recreational services, and $646,000 or 2.7% increase for the cost of living adjustments for employees.
Approximately 2.3% of the 5.6% levy increase is related to the Capital Improvements Program for 2022-26. More than $137 million will go toward capital projects during the next five years, including major local street reconstructions in the Groveland-Bay Road and Tonka-Woodcroft areas, along with additional facility improvements to save energy and resources.
It also restores a portion of the capital levy that was reduced last year.
“So looking at the 2022 budget, we obviously know that the pandemic is still in place, and it’s affecting residents and businesses as well too,” Nelson said. “And so we look at our tax levy increase for this year and realize 5.6% isn’t an extremely low number, but it’s needed to maintain our service levels of where we’re at and to restore those capital levies that were reduced in the prior year.”
Nelson also noted that it “aligns with the city’s strategic plan and maintains long term positive financial position decisions are made with the future in mind.”
The estimated tax impacts on a median-valued home that increased in value 3.7% to $405,400 will see a tax increase of $97 or 6.99%. The reduction in personal property tax capacity increased the tax burden on median-valued homes by an additional $7. Each home’s valuation is unique and will vary depending upon its specific change in assessed value, Nelson explained.
He also noted that last year’s tax impact was comparably less for median value homes (averaging a $5 increase), as other property types lessened the burden of the 3.5% levy increase.
Councilmember Rebecca Schack said that while she feels comfortable with the budget and the levy increase, she recognizes that “these dollars have real impacts,” as residents also experience inflation costs and increased utility rates.
“I’m prepared to go forward with this levy and budget tonight, but want to acknowledge - and thank the public - that as we look to 2023, we always keep our residents’ pocketbooks in mind,” Schack said.
Follow the Sun Sailor on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunsailor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.