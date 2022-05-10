Minnetonka has approved a Parks, Open Space and Trail System plan, although several Minnetonka City Council members raised concerns about whether the plan addressed restoration efforts adequately.
The plan is the first in more than 20 years for the city. It’s a high-level planning document that provides a roadmap for the next 15-20 years to guide decisions and funding in the park system, according to Jeff McMenimen, a principal with Damon Farber Landscape Architects, which assisted with the plan.
The overview of trends covered a variety of topics including the increasing demand for informal recreation activities to combating the effects of climate change through efforts like improved stormwater management and open spaces.
Particularly during the pandemic, people have sought to unplug from their digital devices and reconnect with the land, McMenimen indicated. He also noted trends in nontraditional sports like pickleball.
In describing the existing parks in the city, the plan’s executive summary says, “With approximately 1,300 acres of parkland, including a significant amount of natural open space and over 100 miles of trails, the city’s park system is fundamental to community building, environmental and economic sustainability, health and well-being and creating stronger connections to community destinations.”
More than 70% of the population of the city lives within a half mile of a park. That compares to a national average of 50%. The per-capita number of acres also well exceeds the national average, with 24 acres of parkland per 1,000 residents compared to 14 acres nationally.
A projection predicts that Minnetonka’s population will grow by 8,000 people in the next 20 years, with more than 90% of the population growth consisting of people of color, according to McMenimen.
The number of residents ages 60 to 75 is expected to increase by 40% in the next decade.
“Those demographic changes are going to have an impact on preferences for parks and open space needs,” McMenimen said.
The plan lists the top five desired new or additional things to do in Minnetonka parks as trail connections to areas outside the city, more natural surface trails, boardwalks in wetland areas, nature programming and an off-leash dog park.
The plan suggests focusing on residential areas that are not within a 10-minute walk of parks, primarily on the edges of the community. It recommends consistent site furnishings, lighting, Wi-Fi, accessible facilities and upgrades to permanent restrooms at existing parks. The plan suggests improving signage as well. It recommends adding or replacing playgrounds in underserved areas, more picnic shelters, consolidating ice rinks due to maintenance and cost concerns and more year-around facilities for meetings, fitness activities, family activities and children’s programming.
Among other suggestions, the plan says additions could include a dog park, splash pad, ninja course, bouldering wall, bicycle pump track, skate park and a nature play area. A year-around swimming facility also arose through public input.
The plan states that trail gaps exist and that trail surfaces are in poor condition and do not comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act in areas. Accessibility concerns also exist for city play areas and other park facilities.
Community input indicated a desire for more community events and communication about parks and recreation programming.
The plan has numerous goals related to environmental sustainability and resiliency, connections to parks and trails, community health and wellness, equity and inclusion and excellence and innovation.
The plan states that its implementation will require additional funding.
Council comments
Comments from council members often focused on concerns the Friends of Minnetonka Parks nonprofit has about city parks.
“We seem to have a very passionate group of volunteers that are interested in restoration and preservation, and it really didn’t show up in your trends document,” Councilmember Brian Kirk observed.
Sara Woeste, assistant recreation director for the city, responded, “We’ve got a very passionate group of people and community that are interested in preservation, and we’re very fortunate for that group.”
She said the trends section of the plan had been developed by “different outside sources” that mainly considered regional and national trends. The plan does cover preservation and restoration elsewhere, she added.
Kirk also noted the plan discusses designated parks but not city-owned land that is open space but not formally parkland. He asked whether the city should also consider restoration efforts for such land.
“A lot of it is wetland or open water or undeveloped area that buffers those areas, which I’m sure create a great deal of habitat,” Kirk said. “Having worked with the Friends group now for about three years or so and listening to their concerns, I see the need to try to be more clear on how we look at what’s preserved.”
He suggested that volunteers could pull buckthorn in such areas and that the city could preserve them for passive uses like walking trails.
Woeste replied that the plan is “a high-level planning document” and said it is “not the appropriate forum” for determining whether specific areas should be restricted in use or placed in a conservation easement. Such discussions could arise during a separate master planning process, she indicated.
Councilmember Bradley Schaeppi inquired further about that process, such as whether it would address where a dog park should be located.
Woeste said, “We think there’ll be more answers in the future as we master plan, and we need input directly from those local neighborhoods and the community on exact parks.”
The process could also include discussions about closing informal trails so that people use designated trails, Woeste said.
“We know that people want to get out into nature, and so we just need to make sure we do it in a way that’s not disturbing the land too much,” she said.
Mayor Brad Wiersum picked up on Kirk’s inquiry about open space outside of the formal park system, saying that the city should consider enhancing such areas.
“Much of our open space and some of the beautiful wild areas that we’ve got are degraded, and they’re really not in the condition that we’d like, and the likelihood of getting all of them into a non-degraded (form) is virtually an impossible task,” Wiersum said.
He said he is proud the city has a large natural resources staff “but at the same time, we’ve got a lot of areas, we’ve got a lot of parkland, that is probably degraded environmentally.”
He said the city should look into ways into increasing funding, such as working with corporations interested in adopting a park or seeking partnerships with nonprofits.
“I think the task is bigger than what we can ask the taxpayer to pay for,” Wiersum said. “We have a great park system, but we also know that it takes a lot of maintenance, takes a lot of work and it takes a lot of restoration to get it into the condition that our natural resources folks tell us it needs to be in.”
After the discussion, the council voted unanimously at the April 25 meeting to adopt the Parks, Open Space and Trail System Plan.
