After interviewing potential candidates, city council picks Funk for the job
The Minnetonka City Council has recently selected Mike Funk as the candidate for Minnetonka’s next city manager. After interviewing three finalists for the position during a study session on June 2, Funk emerged as the council’s chosen candidate.
The former city manager of Minnetonka, Geralyn Barone, retired in September of 2021. Following her retirement, then assistant city manager Funk took over as acting city manager until a replacement could be found. The council narrowed its selection from a pool of 47 applicants to 11 finalists in May of this year. From there, city department directors and a community panel chose three candidates to be interviewed at a study session earlier this month.
Minnetonka Communications Manager Andrew Wittenborg said, “At the time (in 2021) the city council said, well there’s an election in the fall, and with a decision like that, perhaps the selection process should begin after a new council is seated.”
With respect to Funk’s election, Wittenborg said, “Our council has developed a strategic profile and then one of the things that [Funk] brought as assistant city manager, and I think he’ll do now as city manager, is help the community better track the progress that we’re making on our six initiatives.”
Wittenborg explained that these six initiatives are strategic priorities for bettering the city, and they include financial strength and operational excellence, a safe and healthy community, sustainability and natural environment, livable and well-planned development, infrastructure and asset management, and community inclusiveness.
Funk said he is “excited yet humbled” about his election as city manager.
“I am a person who is data driven and enjoys analyzing performance metrics to make strategic decisions to improve continuity of operations and service delivery,” he said, “Minnetonka residents give us high marks each year for delivering excellent public services and my vision is to build upon that foundation through consensus building.”
The Minnetonka City Council is currently drafting and negotiating an employment agreement with Funk, and he has verbally accepted the nomination for city manager. This employment agreement will be presented at an upcoming council meeting on Monday, June 27, and the employment contract will be available to the public once it is finalized. Until this time, Funk will continue to serve as acting manager.
Funk has been involved in local government for 26 years, and began serving Minnetonka as assistant city manager in 2019. This is not his first experience as assistant city manager, as he previously held the same position in Maplewood (he also served there as director of human resources). Funk attended Southwest Minnesota State University and earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in political science and a Bachelor of Science degree in sociology.
