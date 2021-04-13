An increasing interest in creating pollinator-friendly yards has prompted communities across the Twin Cities to provide education and resources to residents. Many are calling upon Metro Blooms, a nonprofit organization that works to create resilient landscapes and foster clean watersheds, to help with the outreach effort.
“We’re all about gardening, beautifying our communities, protecting our water and protecting our pollinators,” said James Wolfin, a sustainable land-care manager and co-director of education at Metro Blooms.
Wolfin led a virtual workshop April 6 in partnership with the City of Minnetonka, where he shared a guide for residents interested in creating a bee lawn. For $15, residents learned steps for converting a traditional turfgrass lawn into a blooming bee lawn that promotes pollinator health, water quality and natural resource conservation.
“Pollinator-friendly lawns are low maintenance as compared to traditional turfgrass lawns,” and “require fewer inputs of water, fertilizer, and mowing, saving residents time and money,” he said.
“They also provide beauty, at least in my personal opinion,” he said. “I always wonder how we became convinced that a green carpet is the preferred landscaping for a home rather than having a yard that is full of native plantings that are bursting with color and life.”
As public interest in pollinator health has increased, Metro Blooms educators have worked to develop content that teaches residents how to manage their landscapes to protect the insects, Wolfin noted.
Metro Blooms has been leading resilient landscape workshops for years and has recently added bee lawn workshops and planting for pollinator workshops to its offerings as a result of public interest in these topics.
Wolfin attributes this to an increased awareness of issues related to pollinator health.
“People now realize how critical these species are to our local food production and the role they play in beautifying our landscapes,” he said.
“As such, residents have been inspired to start a grassroots effort to help protect our pollinators. An easy way to do that is by increasing the amount of forage (pollen and nectar) available to our pollinators by replacing conventional turf grass lawns with pollinator-friendly vegetation,” he said.
These plantings also provide beauty and help to conserve natural resources, making them more palatable to the public, he added.
Leslie Yetka, natural resources manager for Minnetonka, said Metro Blooms has been a “valuable resource for the city in its efforts to educate citizens and other groups about environmentally friendly landscaping practices that help protect pollinators, improve water quality and create more resilient landscapes.”
Additionally, Metro Blooms and the city will host a Planting for Pollinators workshop Tuesday, April 20. Participants will learn about the health status of pollinators and how they can help by installing pocket plantings, trees and shrubs, bee lawns and pollinator meadows.
Similarly, workshops are being offered in neighboring cities throughout the spring and summer months.
“At all of our workshops, we try to touch on the idea of stacked benefits – the idea that native plants can offer an incredible diversity of ecological benefits,” Wolfin said, including such things as food for pollinators, stormwater capture and reducing soil erosion.
Native plants have deep, complex root systems that help to filter out pollutants in stormwater runoff that would otherwise enter nearby bodies of water, Wolfin explained.
Metro Blooms offers additional services and resources, consultations and design/install services.
They also partner with Blue Thumb, a public/private partnership that promotes ecologically functional landscapes to reduce runoff and improve water quality. They offer additional resources related to native plants, raingardens and shoreline stabilization projects.
Blue Thumb’s website offers a plant finder tool to help residents find native plants best-suited for their areas of the yard depending on light and soil type, as well as bloom preferences and season.
For more information, including upcoming workshops and other resources, visit metroblooms.org or bluethumb.org.
Upcoming virtual workshops
The following are just a few of the upcoming offerings from Metro Blooms. For a full schedule of offerings, visit metroblooms.org/workshops/
Planting for Pollinators hosted by St. Louis Park
DATE: Thursday, April 15
TIME: 6-7:30 p.m.
INFO: Learn practices that benefit pollinators and the environment. Register: bluethumb.org/event/st-louis-park-planting-for-pollinators/
Planting for Pollinators hosted by Minnetonka
DATE: Tuesday, April 20
TIME: 6-8 p.m.
INFO: Learn practices that benefit pollinators and the environment. Register: bluethumb.org/event/minnetonka-planting-for-pollinators/
Planting for Pollinators hosted by Golden Valley
DATE: Wednesday, May 12
TIME: 6-7:30 p.m.
INFO: Learn practices that benefit pollinators and the environment. Register: bluethumb.org/event/golden-valley-planting-for-pollinators/
