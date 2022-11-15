Minnetonka residents are brainstorming how to save the unique wellness center
Minnetonka residents were surprised to learn that The Marsh wellness center would be closing on Dec. 31 of this year. However, this news has not deterred current members from trying to brainstorm ways to save it.
The Marsh is a balance and fitness center located in Minnetonka, which was founded by Ruth Stricker nearly 40 years ago. According to the Marsh website, “[Stricker] integrated Eastern and Western practices in this unique center. Creating a liberal arts approach, Ruth offered that health and fitness are not the chief goal, but rather the potential to be good citizens of the earth.
The center provides care for patients with a variety of needs and conditions. After Strickler’s passing in 2020, The Marsh was offered as a gift by Stricker’s family to the YMCA.
According to the website, “The pandemic brought extraordinary challenges, including changes in membership behavior and a significant reduction in Marsh membership. While we explored opportunities on how to support the community and operate The Marsh in a financially viable manner, we have determined we need to close The Marsh and transition services and operations primarily to the Ridgedale Y[MCA]”.
Minnetonka resident Kay Reichert and member of The Marsh shared her thoughts the closing.
“A group of members who depend uniquely upon the warm water pool for our well-being and health will feel this harsh loss the most,” she said. “Many of us have disabilities and health conditions that require warm-water therapy.”
Reichert shared that members are “very open to suggestions” on ways to save The Marsh from being sold and closed.
Merz Physical Therapy held a meeting on Nov. 3 to discuss potential options for the center, with over 200 attendees present. Christopher Warden, owner of Merz Physical Therapy in Minnetonka, shared with the group the potential to purchase The Marsh and preserve it.
“I am part of a group that is interested in buying the whole facility, and then directing it in a way that would make Ruth proud,” he said. “I think our views, from what I’ve learned of her, are very similar.”
Warden explained that this meeting offered a chance to share with concerned Marsh members that there is a plan in the works to save it, as well as get member input and ideas on how to go about the process. “Some [members] are very experienced businessmen and women,” he said.
Warden added, “There’s a gentleman I’ve been working with named Chuck Leer. He had a proposal that he had given to Ruth, and she and a lot of people loved it, including city hall. [His plan] resonated with me, and the heart of the plan was that The Marsh was central.”
“The Marsh is, I think you could call it a cornerstone of the Minnetonka community, if not the western suburbs, if not the Twin Cities,” Warden said. “There is a very passionate, energetic base of members that love this place, love what it represents in terms of holistic health and healing. They are of the opinion, and I agree, you can’t just close it down.”
Warden said that a place to connect with community members, special amenities, and a unique healing experience are all aspects that make The Marsh so loved by members, as well as himself.
“When I bought the business I almost couldn’t believe that I was being offered an opportunity to buy a clinic that happened to be inside this place,” he shared. “I bought this practice because it was in The Marsh.”
Warden was sure to remind people that The Marsh hasn’t closed yet, and there is still time to save it in a “race against the clock”.
“We’ve gotten responses from the city,” Warden said. “[Mayor Wiersum] has responded to multiple people. He’s been great about getting back to the members. And there are other examples of city council members and city development members that have gotten back with support. So there’s connections going on.”
Warden shared that there is a mailing list that residents can sign up for to get ongoing updates about the fate of the Marsh. To sign up, residents can visit Merz Physical Therapy in The Marsh building.
“It’s been amazing to see the passion, and the stories. A lot of the members are older, but there were people [at the meeting] that were [of the] younger generation,” Warden said. “That’s part of what makes my heart sing, because I want to be able to represent holistic wellness and support that mission, but also not just for, obviously the population that’s here, but have it for future generations.”
