The Opus area has long been referred to as the “Bermuda Triangle” of Minnetonka – once someone gets in, it may be hard to get out – but city officials are seeking to change that with a new set of guidelines for future development and redevelopment of the area.
During the Jan. 27 council meeting, Carol HejlStone, the city’s park and trail planner, presented plans from the Opus Area Placemaking and Urban Design Study, in which the city commissioned an architect to develop a vision for the future of the area and prepare design guidelines and implementation plan.
“I think we all share the hope that Opus becomes ... more than a destination for people who just live there or work there, but for residents throughout the area who want to go there because of the amenities that exist,” said Mayor Brad Wiersum.
First developed in the 1970s, the Opus area is currently undergoing changes with the construction of the Opus Southwest Light Rail Transit Station.
The goal of the plan is to guide the city in decision-making within the public right-of-way and to serve as a guideline for developers to help set the stage for future projects and development.
“It’s intended to be usable by a variety of stakeholders to the improve the opus area ... so that it remains a vibrant part of the city,” HejlStone said.
The study was completed with the assistance of a $50,000 corridor planning grant from Hennepin County. The city also contributed $75,000.
The process included community outreach and engagement efforts to identify needs, preferences and values.
The vision identified a need to establish a mixed-use community, integrate light rail investment with the broader community, enhance the existing trail network to help create a sense of place, enhance the district’s natural features and functions, develop a signature community-level park/plaza space and complement the area’s existing businesses.
The guide also outlines proposed park, trail, and placemaking improvements in the Opus area, such as wayfinding elements, trail access improvements, branding, site furnishings, natural resource improvements, the establishment of a new signature community park/plaza and recreation programming.
A lot of the focus is on pedestrians and bicyclists, however, conditions would also be improved for drivers, HejlStone said. Some features include color-coded markings for the trails and bridges coinciding with the road names, originally inspired by the colors of the Olympic rings. For example, Blue Circle Drive would have blue markings.
Some elements are considered to be near-term goals, such as trail improvements and wayfinding, which will be outlined as part of next year’s capital improvement plan, while others will happen as development and redevelopment projects occur, HejlStone said.
The next steps will be to engage again with the owners of existing businesses and developers.
The guide is available at minnetonkamn.gov/services/construction-projects/planning-projects.
