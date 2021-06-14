Derrick Agate, a Minnetonka resident and the creator of Thumbs Up Jamaican Jerk, encourages people to “live life with a little spice.”
As a new vendor at the Minnetonka Farmers Market this year, Agate and his team encourage shoppers to visit his booth for a sample of his signature Jamaican jerk, barbecue sauce or Bloody Mary mix.
“It’s been a great reception,” he said of his first day at the market June 8.
Though temperatures were a bit extreme, the nearly 100-degree weather felt a lot like island life.
“I tell everyone this is the Jamaica heat,” he said.
The Jamaica native was inspired to create his own taste of home after moving here in the 1980s.
“When I moved to Minnesota ... there was not a lot of flavor,” he said. “I missed my grandmother’s cooking.”
Jerk is one of the staples of Jamaican cooking, as it was originally developed to preserve meat on the Caribbean island nation. Its flavors are derived from its main ingredient: allspice, a combination of cinnamon, cloves, nutmeg and pepper.
In search of a taste reminiscent of his grandmother’s cooking, Kim found her husband a jerk recipe, which he then tweaked a bit more before sending off for further guidance from his mom and aunt.
Soon thereafter, the couple was sharing the perfected recipe with friends and family.
“Every party we had, I always wanted to bring my culture in, so I always made jerk chicken and jerk pork,” Agate said. People would put then mask the flavor of the meat with barbecue sauce before trying it, “which irritated me just a little bit,” he said with a chuckle.
At first, he sold the jerk seasoning along with marinade instructions. But after joining a competition barbecue team, he decided to make his own barbecue sauce with jerk seasoning, creating a two-in-one signature sauce for his guests to enjoy.
The jerk seasoning, on its own, isn’t all that spicy, Agate said. The heat, rather, is created when adding more hot peppers. To appeal to varying spice tolerances, Thumbs Up has three varieties of barbecue sauce – original, hot and fire.
Pretty soon, Agate was adding his barbecue sauce to Bloody Marys and was encouraged to make his mix to sell.
He also makes a balsamic marinade – a variation of the original barbecue sauce that is not only good for marinating and basting, but also as a salad dressing or topping on cream cheese.
For more information or to try a sample, visit Agate and his family at the Thumbs Up booth at the Minnetonka Farmers Market, open 3-7 p.m. Tuesdays through Sept. 28. Purchases can also be made online at thumbsupjamaicanjerk.com.
